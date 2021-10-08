DraftKings Madden Stream: Baltimore Ravens 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Ravens to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Lamar Jackson 91 OVERALL – AWR 93 – SPD 96 – SAC 89 – MAC 84 – DAC 84 – THP 92
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: J.K. Dobbins
POWER BACK: Mark Ingram II
SLOT WR: Marquise Brown
SLOT CORNER: Marcus Peters
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - Marquise Brown - 97 SPEED
- QB - Lamar Jackson - 96 SPEED
- WR - Devin Duvernay - 93 SPEED
- CB - Marlon Humphrey - 92 SPEED
- WR - Rashod Bateman - 92 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- CB — Marlon Humphrey 92
- LT — Ronnie Stanley — 92
- QB — Lamar Jackson — 91
- RE — Calais Campbell — 90
- CB – Marcus Peters — 88
- TE — Mark Andrews — 88
- K — Justin Tucker — 87
- DT — Brandon Williams — 85
- P — Sam Koch — 84
- RG — Kevin Zeitler — 83
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
TRUZZ THE SYSTEM — Home Team gains bonus momentum on every running play while winning.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
QB LAMAR JACKSON
X – TRUZZ
Zone: Can’t fumble when in the zone.
Trigger: Five 1+ yard runs
Knockout: One tackle for loss
SS Trait – ESCAPE ARTIST (Faster and more responsive to input while rolling out of the pocket)
SS Trait – QUICK DRAW (faster throwing animations when under pressure)
SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – TIGHT OUT (Improve the catching prowess of all tight ends who are open)
SS Trait – FASTBREAK (Immediately respond to user input and defenders react more slowly on designed QB runs)
SuperStars
DE CALAIS CAMPBELL
SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Do not need to spend a point on shed attempts during a run play)
LT RONNIE STANLEY
SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Reduce an edge pass rusher’s chances of using a quick block shed move)
CB MARLON HUMPHREY
SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs short routes less than 10 yards from the LoS)
SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs long routes, 20+ yards from LoS)
K JUSTIN TUCKER
SS Trait – CLUTCH KICKER (Immune to the ‘Ice The Kicker’ effect that occurs after the opponents call timeouts in critical situations.)
Depth Chart
Ravens Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Lamar
|Jackson
|#8
|QB2
|Tyler
|Huntley
|#2
|RB1
|J.K.
|Dobbins
|#27
|RB2
|Gus
|Edwards
|#35
|RB3
|Ty'Son
|Williams
|#34
|RB4
|Justice
|Hill
|#43
|FB1
|Patrick
|Ricard
|#42
|WR1
|Marquise
|Brown
|#15
|WR2
|Sammy
|Watkins
|#14
|WR3
|Rashod
|Bateman
|#12
|WR4
|Devin
|Duvernay
|#13
|WR5
|James
|Proche II
|#11
|WR6
|Miles
|Boykin
|#80
|TE1
|Mark
|Andrews
|#89
|TE2
|Nick
|Boyle
|#86
|TE3
|Josh
|Oliver
|#84
|K1
|Justin
|Tucker
|#9