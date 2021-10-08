DraftKings Madden Stream: Baltimore Ravens 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Ravens to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Lamar Jackson 91 OVERALL – AWR 93 – SPD 96 – SAC 89 – MAC 84 – DAC 84 – THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: J.K. Dobbins

POWER BACK: Mark Ingram II

SLOT WR: Marquise Brown

SLOT CORNER: Marcus Peters

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Marquise Brown - 97 SPEED QB - Lamar Jackson - 96 SPEED WR - Devin Duvernay - 93 SPEED CB - Marlon Humphrey - 92 SPEED WR - Rashod Bateman - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

CB — Marlon Humphrey 92 LT — Ronnie Stanley — 92 QB — Lamar Jackson — 91 RE — Calais Campbell — 90 CB – Marcus Peters — 88 TE — Mark Andrews — 88 K — Justin Tucker — 87 DT — Brandon Williams — 85 P — Sam Koch — 84 RG — Kevin Zeitler — 83

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

TRUZZ THE SYSTEM — Home Team gains bonus momentum on every running play while winning.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB LAMAR JACKSON

X – TRUZZ

Zone: Can’t fumble when in the zone.

Trigger: Five 1+ yard runs

Knockout: One tackle for loss

SS Trait – ESCAPE ARTIST (Faster and more responsive to input while rolling out of the pocket)

SS Trait – QUICK DRAW (faster throwing animations when under pressure)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – TIGHT OUT (Improve the catching prowess of all tight ends who are open)

SS Trait – FASTBREAK (Immediately respond to user input and defenders react more slowly on designed QB runs)

SuperStars

DE CALAIS CAMPBELL

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Do not need to spend a point on shed attempts during a run play)

LT RONNIE STANLEY

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Reduce an edge pass rusher’s chances of using a quick block shed move)

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs short routes less than 10 yards from the LoS)

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs long routes, 20+ yards from LoS)

K JUSTIN TUCKER

SS Trait – CLUTCH KICKER (Immune to the ‘Ice The Kicker’ effect that occurs after the opponents call timeouts in critical situations.)

Depth Chart