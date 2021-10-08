DraftKings Madden Stream: Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bengals to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Joe Burrow 77 OVERALL – AWR 80 – SPD 83 – SAC 88 – MAC 87 – DAC 82 – THP 86
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Joe Mixon
POWER BACK: Joe Mixon
SLOT WR: Tyler Boyd
Slot Corner: Mike Hilton
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- CB - Chidobe Awuzie - 93 SPEED
- CB - Trae Waynes - 92 SPEED
- WR - Ja’Marr Chase - 92 SPEED
- CB - Darius Phillips - 92 SPEED
- RB - Joe Mixon - 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- FS — Jessie Bates III — 91
- RB — Joe Mixon — 89
- WR — Tyler Boyd — 85
- DT — D.J. Reader — 83
- CB — Mike Hilton — 82
- RE — Trey Hendrickson — 80
- SS — Ricardo Allen — 79
- SS — Vonn Bell — 79
- WR — Tee Higgins — 78
- CB — Trae Waynes — 78
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
WHO DEY — No Huddle results in reduced clock runoff.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
None
SuperStars
FS JESSIE BATES III
SS Trait – DEEP IN ZONE KO (Defenders with this ability force more catch knockouts and react quicker in deep zone coverage; 20+ yards from the LoS and inside the numbers)
SS Trait – ACROBAT (Defenders with this ability will dive for increased range on pass breakups and interceptions)
HB JOE MIXON
SS Trait – ARM BAR (More Powerful stiff arm animations)
SS Trait – BULLDOZER (More powerful truck animations)
Depth Charts
Bengals Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Joe
|Burrow
|#9
|QB2
|Brandon
|Allen
|#8
|RB1
|Joe
|Mixon
|#28
|RB2
|Samaje
|Perine
|#34
|RB3
|Chris
|Evans
|#25
|FB1
|Sam
|Hubbard
|#94
|WR1
|Tyler
|Boyd
|#83
|WR2
|Ja'Marr
|Chase
|#1
|WR3
|Tee
|Higgins
|#85
|WR4
|Auden
|Tate
|#19
|WR5
|Stanley
|Morgan Jr.
|#17
|WR6
|Mike
|Thomas
|#80
|TE1
|C.J.
|Uzomah
|#87
|TE2
|Drew
|Sample
|#89
|TE3
|Mitchell
|Wilcox
|#84
|K1
|Evan
|McPherson
|#2