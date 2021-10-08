DraftKings Madden Stream: Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bengals to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Joe Burrow 77 OVERALL – AWR 80 – SPD 83 – SAC 88 – MAC 87 – DAC 82 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Joe Mixon

POWER BACK: Joe Mixon

SLOT WR: Tyler Boyd

Slot Corner: Mike Hilton

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Chidobe Awuzie - 93 SPEED CB - Trae Waynes - 92 SPEED WR - Ja’Marr Chase - 92 SPEED CB - Darius Phillips - 92 SPEED RB - Joe Mixon - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

FS — Jessie Bates III — 91 RB — Joe Mixon — 89 WR — Tyler Boyd — 85 DT — D.J. Reader — 83 CB — Mike Hilton — 82 RE — Trey Hendrickson — 80 SS — Ricardo Allen — 79 SS — Vonn Bell — 79 WR — Tee Higgins — 78 CB — Trae Waynes — 78

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

WHO DEY — No Huddle results in reduced clock runoff.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

FS JESSIE BATES III

SS Trait – DEEP IN ZONE KO (Defenders with this ability force more catch knockouts and react quicker in deep zone coverage; 20+ yards from the LoS and inside the numbers)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Defenders with this ability will dive for increased range on pass breakups and interceptions)

HB JOE MIXON

SS Trait – ARM BAR (More Powerful stiff arm animations)

SS Trait – BULLDOZER (More powerful truck animations)

Depth Charts