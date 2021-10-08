 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DraftKings Madden Stream: Cleveland Browns 2022 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Browns’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2022 Madden Streams.

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Browns to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Baker Mayfield 85 OVERALL – AWR 85 – SPD 83 – SAC 90 – MAC 85 – DAC 86 – THP 95

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Kareem Hunt

POWER BACK: Nick Chubb

SLOT WR: Jarvis Landry

SLOT CORNER: Mike Hilton

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR - Anthony Schwartz - 97 SPEED
  2. CB - Denzel Ward - 95 SPEED
  3. CB - Greedy Williams - 93 SPEED
  4. CB - Greg Newsome II - 93 SPEED
  5. WR - Odell Beckham Jr. - 93 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. RE — Myles Garrett — 98
  2. RB — Nick Chubb — 96
  3. CB — Denzel Ward — 89
  4. WR — Odell Beckham Jr. — 89
  5. RG — Wyatt Teller — 89
  6. LG — Joel Bitonio — 88
  7. HB — Kareem Hunt — 87
  8. TE — Austin Hooper — 86
  9. FS — John Johnson III — 86
  10. QB — Baker Mayfield — 85

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

DAWG POUND — Away Team hot routes have a chance to fail in the red zone.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RE MYLES GARRETT

X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE

Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves off the edge)
SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Still tackle effectively when trying to strip the ball)

RB NICK CHUBB

X – WRECKING BALL

Zone: High success rate on next three trucks or stiff-arms.
Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards
Knockout: Tackle for loss

SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling when carrying the ball)
SS Trait – BRUISER (More powerful truck and stiff arm animations)
SS Trait – REACH FOR IT (Frequently attempt to gain extra yards while being tackled)

SuperStars

WR ODELL BECKHAM JR.

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – GRAB-N-GO (Quickly shift momentum, change direction, and turn the corner without losing speed)

Depth Chart

Browns Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name No.
Position First Name Last Name No.
QB1 Baker Mayfield #6
QB2 Case Keenum #5
RB1 Nick Chubb #24
RB2 Kareem Hunt #27
RB3 Demetric Felton #25
RB4 D'Ernest Johnson #30
FB1 Andy Janovich #31
WR1 Odell Beckham Jr. #13
WR2 Jarvis Landry #80
WR3 Rashard Higgins #82
WR4 Donovan Peoples-Jones #11
WR5 Anthony Schwartz #10
WR6 Ryan Switzer #15
TE1 Austin Hooper #81
TE2 David Njoku #85
TE3 Harrison Bryant #88
K1 Chase McLaughlin #3

