DraftKings Madden Stream: Cleveland Browns 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Browns to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Baker Mayfield 85 OVERALL – AWR 85 – SPD 83 – SAC 90 – MAC 85 – DAC 86 – THP 95

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Kareem Hunt

POWER BACK: Nick Chubb

SLOT WR: Jarvis Landry

SLOT CORNER: Mike Hilton

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Anthony Schwartz - 97 SPEED CB - Denzel Ward - 95 SPEED CB - Greedy Williams - 93 SPEED CB - Greg Newsome II - 93 SPEED WR - Odell Beckham Jr. - 93 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RE — Myles Garrett — 98 RB — Nick Chubb — 96 CB — Denzel Ward — 89 WR — Odell Beckham Jr. — 89 RG — Wyatt Teller — 89 LG — Joel Bitonio — 88 HB — Kareem Hunt — 87 TE — Austin Hooper — 86 FS — John Johnson III — 86 QB — Baker Mayfield — 85

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

DAWG POUND — Away Team hot routes have a chance to fail in the red zone.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RE MYLES GARRETT

X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE

Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves off the edge)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Still tackle effectively when trying to strip the ball)

RB NICK CHUBB

X – WRECKING BALL

Zone: High success rate on next three trucks or stiff-arms.

Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards

Knockout: Tackle for loss

SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling when carrying the ball)

SS Trait – BRUISER (More powerful truck and stiff arm animations)

SS Trait – REACH FOR IT (Frequently attempt to gain extra yards while being tackled)

SuperStars

WR ODELL BECKHAM JR.

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – GRAB-N-GO (Quickly shift momentum, change direction, and turn the corner without losing speed)

Depth Chart