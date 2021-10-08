 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DraftKings Madden Stream: Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Steelers’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2022 Madden Streams.

Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Steelers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Ben Roethlisberger 77 OVERALL – AWR 85 – SPD 71 – SAC 87 – MAC 86 – DAC 79 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Najee Harris

POWER BACK: Najee Harris

SLOT WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster

SLOT CORNER: Cameron Sutton

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR - Chase Claypool - 92 SPEED
  2. WR - Diontae Johnson - 91 SPEED
  3. WR - James Washington - 91 SPEED
  4. RB - Kalen Ballage - 91 SPEED
  5. FS - Minkah Fitzpatrick - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. LOLB — T.J. Watt — 94
  2. RE — Cameron Heyward — 92
  3. LE — Stephon Tuitt — 89
  4. FS — Minkah Fitzpatrick — 88
  5. ROLB — Melvin Ingram III — 87
  6. WR — JuJu Smith-Schuster — 84
  7. DT — Tyson Alualu — 83
  8. TE — Eric Ebron — 82
  9. WR — Diontae Johnson — 81
  10. CB — Joe Haden — 81

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

TERRIBLE DISTRACTING — Away Team hot routes have a chance to fail on 3rd and 4th down.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

LOLB T.J. WATT

X- UNSTOPPABLE FORCE

Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves off the edge)
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Still tackle effectively when trying to strip the ball)
SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves against outside zone plays)

SuperStars

RG DAVID DECASTRO

SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Frequently attempt and win pull blocks)
SS Trait – TEAR PROOF (Ability to defend against rips as if they had an additional resistance point)

RE CAMERON HEYWARD

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Less likely to increase their blockers resistance bars when performing shed wins)

FS MINKAH FITZPATRICK

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Higher chance to catch uncontested interceptions, and unlimited stamina on the return, until using a special move or breaking a tackle)
SS Trait – TIP DRILL (Increased chance to catch passes that have been tipped into the air)

Depth Chart

Steelers Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name No.
Position First Name Last Name No.
QB1 Ben Roethlisberger #7
QB2 Mason Rudolph #2
RB1 Najee Harris #22
RB2 Benny Snell #24
RB3 Kalen Ballage #29
FB1 Derek Watt #44
WR1 JuJu Smith-Schuster #19
WR2 Diontae Johnson #18
WR3 Chase Claypool #11
WR4 James Washington #13
WR5 Ray-Ray McCloud III #14
TE1 Eric Ebron #85
TE2 Pat Freiermuth #88
TE3 Zach Gentry #81
K1 Chris Boswell #9

