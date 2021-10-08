DraftKings Madden Stream: Houston Texans 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Texans to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Tyrod Taylor 70 OVERALL – AWR 71 – SPD 86 – SAC 84 – MAC 78 – DAC 77 – THP 86
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Phillip Lindsay
POWER BACK: Mark Ingram II
SLOT WR: Danny Amendola
Slot Corner: Desmond King
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR – Brandin Cooks — 93 SPEED
- FS – Justin Reid — 93 SPEED
- RB – Phillip Lindsay — 93 SPEED
- WR — Chris Conley — 91 SPEED
- CB — Jimmy Moreland — 90 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- LT — Laremy Tunsil — 89
- WR — Brandin Cooks — 86
- CB — Desmond King II — 83
- FS — Justin Reid — 83
- RB — Phillip Lindsay — 83
- RB — Mark Ingram II — 78
- WR — Danny Amendola — 77
- RT — Marcus Cannon — 77
- ROLB — Zach Cunningham — 77
- RB — David Johnson — 76
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
THE BULLPEN — Away Team gains less momentum for touchdowns.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
None
SuperStars
None
Depth Chart
Texans Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Tyrod
|Taylor
|#5
|QB2
|Davis
|Mills
|#10
|RB1
|Mark
|Ingram II
|#2
|RB2
|Phillip
|Lindsay
|#30
|RB3
|David
|Johnson
|#31
|RB4
|Rex
|Burkhead
|#28
|FB1
|Brevin
|Jordan
|#9
|WR1
|Brandin
|Cooks
|#13
|WR2
|Chris
|Conley
|#18
|WR3
|Anthony
|Miller
|#3
|WR4
|Danny
|Amendola
|#89
|WR5
|Andre
|Roberts
|#19
|TE1
|Jordan
|Akins
|#88
|TE2
|Pharaoh
|Brown
|#85
|TE3
|Brevin
|Jordan
|#9
|K1
|Joey
|Slye
|#16