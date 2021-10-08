DraftKings Madden Stream: Houston Texans 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Texans to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Tyrod Taylor 70 OVERALL – AWR 71 – SPD 86 – SAC 84 – MAC 78 – DAC 77 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Phillip Lindsay

POWER BACK: Mark Ingram II

SLOT WR: Danny Amendola

Slot Corner: Desmond King

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR – Brandin Cooks — 93 SPEED FS – Justin Reid — 93 SPEED RB – Phillip Lindsay — 93 SPEED WR — Chris Conley — 91 SPEED CB — Jimmy Moreland — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LT — Laremy Tunsil — 89 WR — Brandin Cooks — 86 CB — Desmond King II — 83 FS — Justin Reid — 83 RB — Phillip Lindsay — 83 RB — Mark Ingram II — 78 WR — Danny Amendola — 77 RT — Marcus Cannon — 77 ROLB — Zach Cunningham — 77 RB — David Johnson — 76

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

THE BULLPEN — Away Team gains less momentum for touchdowns.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

None

Depth Chart