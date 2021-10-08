DraftKings Madden Stream: Indianapolis Colts 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Colts to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Carson Wentz 72 OVERALL – AWR 66 – SPD 80 – SAC 83 – MAC 78 – DAC 78 – THP 90

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Nyheim Hines

POWER BACK: Jonathan Taylor

SLOT WR: Zach Pascal

SLOT CORNER: Kenny Moore II

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Paris Campbell - 94 SPEED RB - Jonathan Taylor - 93 SPEED RB - Nyheim Hines - 93 SPEED WR - T.Y. Hilton - 91 SPEED FS - Julian Blackmon - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LG — Quenton Nelson — 96 DT — DeForest Buckner — 92 LOLB — Darius Leonard — 89 C — Ryan Kelly — 87 RT — Braden Smith — 84 RB — Jonathan Taylor — 84 DT — Grover Stewart — 83 CB — Kenny Moore II — 83 RB — Marlon Mack — 83 WR — T.Y. Hilton — 83

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

HOT COUNT — The Home Team defense can see the hot count on all plays via coach cam.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

DT DEFOREST BUCKNER

X-UNSTOPPABLE FORCE

Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Defenders with this ability use faster run shed moves for a better chance at shedding blocks against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Apply pressure to the QB from a greater distance)

SuperStars

LG QUENTON NELSON

SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Frequently attempt and win pull blocks)

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Will frequently attempt and win impact blocks against LB & DB)

Depth Chart