DraftKings Madden Stream: Indianapolis Colts 2022 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Colts’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2022 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Colts to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Carson Wentz 72 OVERALL – AWR 66 – SPD 80 – SAC 83 – MAC 78 – DAC 78 – THP 90

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Nyheim Hines

POWER BACK: Jonathan Taylor

SLOT WR: Zach Pascal

SLOT CORNER: Kenny Moore II

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR - Paris Campbell - 94 SPEED
  2. RB - Jonathan Taylor - 93 SPEED
  3. RB - Nyheim Hines - 93 SPEED
  4. WR - T.Y. Hilton - 91 SPEED
  5. FS - Julian Blackmon - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. LG — Quenton Nelson — 96
  2. DT — DeForest Buckner — 92
  3. LOLB — Darius Leonard — 89
  4. C — Ryan Kelly — 87
  5. RT — Braden Smith — 84
  6. RB — Jonathan Taylor — 84
  7. DT — Grover Stewart — 83
  8. CB — Kenny Moore II — 83
  9. RB — Marlon Mack — 83
  10. WR — T.Y. Hilton — 83

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

HOT COUNT — The Home Team defense can see the hot count on all plays via coach cam.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

DT DEFOREST BUCKNER

X-UNSTOPPABLE FORCE

Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Defenders with this ability use faster run shed moves for a better chance at shedding blocks against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)
SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Apply pressure to the QB from a greater distance)

SuperStars

LG QUENTON NELSON

SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Frequently attempt and win pull blocks)
SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Will frequently attempt and win impact blocks against LB & DB)

Depth Chart

Colts Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name No.
Position First Name Last Name No.
QB1 Carson Wentz #2
QB2 Jacob Eason #9
RB1 Jonathan Taylor #28
RB2 Nyheim Hines #21
RB3 Jordan Wilkins #20
RB4 Marlon Mack #25
FB1 Jack Doyle #84
WR1 T.Y. Hilton #13
WR2 Michael Pittman Jr. #11
WR3 Parris Campbell #1
WR4 Zach Pascal #14
WR5 Ashton Dulin #16
WR6 Michael Strachan #17
TE1 Jack Doyle #84
TE2 Mo Alie-Cox #81
TE3 Kylen Granson #83
K1 Rodrigo Blankenship #3

