DraftKings Madden Stream: Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Jaguars to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Trevor Lawrence 76 OVERALL – AWR 76 – SPD 84 – SAC 87 – MAC 81 – DAC 80 – THP 91
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: James Robinson
POWER BACK: James Robinson
SLOT WR: Laviska Shenault Jr.
SLOT CORNER: Trey Herndon
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - D.J. Chark Jr - 94 SPEED
- CB - Shaquill Griffin - 94 SPEED
- CB - C.J. Henderson - 93 SPEED
- WR - Jamal Agnew - 93 SPEED
- WR - Tyron Johnson - 93 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- MLB — Myles Jack — 86
- RB — James Robinson — 85
- CB — Shaquill Griffin — 85
- C – Brandon Linder — 84
- LG – Andrew Norwell — 83
- WR – Marvin Jones Jr. — 83
- K – Josh Lambo — 82
- ROLB — Josh Allen — 82
- WR – D.J. Chark Jr. — 79
- CB — C.J. Henderson — 77
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
DUUUVAL — Home Team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
None
SuperStars
DE JOSH ALLEN
SS Trait – B.O.G.O. (Free pass rush move once per play after spending a pass rush point)
ROLB MYLES JACK
SS Trait – OUTMATCHED (Highly likely to win contested catches against running backs)
Depth Chart
Jaguars Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Trevor
|Lawrence
|#16
|QB2
|C.J.
|Beathard
|#3
|RB1
|James
|Robinson
|#25
|RB2
|Carlos
|Hyde
|#24
|RB3
|Dare
|Ogunbowale
|#33
|RB4
|Travis
|Etienne Jr.
|#1
|FB1
|Jacob
|Hollister
|#86
|WR1
|Marvin
|Jones Jr.
|#11
|WR2
|DJ
|Chark Jr.
|#17
|WR3
|Laviska
|Shenault Jr.
|#10
|WR4
|Tyron
|Johnson
|#12
|WR5
|Jamal
|Agnew
|#39
|WR6
|Tavon
|Austin
|#7
|TE1
|Chris
|Manhertz
|#84
|TE2
|Luke
|Farrell
|#89
|TE3
|Jacob
|Hollister
|#86
|K1
|Josh
|Lambo
|#4