DraftKings Madden Stream: Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Jaguars to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Trevor Lawrence 76 OVERALL – AWR 76 – SPD 84 – SAC 87 – MAC 81 – DAC 80 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: James Robinson

POWER BACK: James Robinson

SLOT WR: Laviska Shenault Jr.

SLOT CORNER: Trey Herndon

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - D.J. Chark Jr - 94 SPEED CB - Shaquill Griffin - 94 SPEED CB - C.J. Henderson - 93 SPEED WR - Jamal Agnew - 93 SPEED WR - Tyron Johnson - 93 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

MLB — Myles Jack — 86 RB — James Robinson — 85 CB — Shaquill Griffin — 85 C – Brandon Linder — 84 LG – Andrew Norwell — 83 WR – Marvin Jones Jr. — 83 K – Josh Lambo — 82 ROLB — Josh Allen — 82 WR – D.J. Chark Jr. — 79 CB — C.J. Henderson — 77

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

DUUUVAL — Home Team gains bonus momentum on touchdowns.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

DE JOSH ALLEN

SS Trait – B.O.G.O. (Free pass rush move once per play after spending a pass rush point)

ROLB MYLES JACK

SS Trait – OUTMATCHED (Highly likely to win contested catches against running backs)

Depth Chart