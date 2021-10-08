DraftKings Madden Stream: Tennessee Titans 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

QB RATING

Ryan Tannehill 86 OVERALL – AWR 88 – SPD 84 – SAC 95 – MAC 88 – DAC 85 – THP 89

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Derrick Henry

POWER BACK: Derrick Henry

SLOT WR: Chester Rogers

SLOT CORNER: Elijah Molden

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB — Caleb Farley — 95 SPEED RB — Derrick Henry — 92 SPEED WR — Julio Jones — 92 SPEED WR — A.J. Brown — 91 SPEED CB — Kristian Fulton — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RB — Derrick Henry — 96 WR — Julio Jones — 94 FS — Kevin Byard — 88 QB — Ryan Tannehill — 86 WR — A.J. Brown — 85 P — Brett Kern — 85 LE — Rodger Saffold III — 85 MLB — Rashaan Evans — 84 LE — Jeffery Simmons — 83 LT — Taylor Lewan — 83

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

TITAN UP — Home Team will avoid committing holding penalties.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB DERRICK HENRY

X- FREIGHT TRAIN

Zone: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt

Trigger: Three rushes for 10+ yards

Knockout: One tackle for loss

SS Trait – ARM BAR (More powerful stiff arm animations)

SS Trait – TANK (Breaks almost any hit-stick tackle attempts)

SS Trait – CLOSER (Reduced zone objectives in the 2nd half)

SS Trait – BACKLASH (I increased fatigue penalties against their tackler when tackled via a non-conservative tackle)

WR JULIO JONES

X- DOUBLE ME

Zone: Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage

Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air

Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Catches more consistently while catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS; outside the numbers)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Catches more consistently while catching passes 20+ yards from the LoS; outside the numbers.)

SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (High success rate when creating separation on the last cut of any route)

SuperStars

FS KEVIN BYARD

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Higher chance to catch uncontested interceptions, and unlimited stamina on the return, until using a special move or breaking a tackle)

SS Trait – DEEP IN ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in deep zone coverage, 20+ yards from the LoS and inside the numbers)

Depth Chart