DraftKings Madden Stream: Denver Broncos 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Broncos to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Teddy Bridgewater 78 OVERALL – AWR 79 – SPD 82 – SAC 89 – MAC 83 – DAC 83 – THP 86
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Melvin Gordon III
POWER BACK: Javont Williams
SLOT WR: K.J. Hamler
SLOT CORNER: Bryde Callahan
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - K.J. Hamler - 94 SPEED
- CB - Bryce Callahan - 93 SPEED
- WR - Jerry Jeudy - 91 SPEED
- CB - Kyle Fuller - 91 SPEED
- RB - Melvin Gordon III - 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- LOLB – Von Miller — 94
- FS – Justin Simmons — 90
- CB — Bryce Callahan — 86
- RB — Melvin Gordon III —86
- SS – Kareem Jackson — 86
- ROLB – Bradley Chubb — 85
- CB – Kyle Fuller — 85
- LT — Garett Bolles — 84
- TE — Noah Fant — 84
- WR – Courtland Sutton — 83
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
MILE HIGH — Away Team players have less stamina during plays.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
LOLB VON MILLER
X – FEARMONGER
Zone: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves off the edge)
SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves against outside zone plays)
SS Trait – ADRENALIN RUSH (All pass rush points restored after sacking the QB)
SuperStars
None
Depth Charts
Broncos Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Teddy
|Bridgewater
|#5
|QB2
|Drew
|Lock
|#3
|RB1
|Melvin
|Gordon III
|#25
|RB2
|Javonte
|Williams
|#33
|RB3
|Damarea
|Crockett
|#28
|RB4
|Mike
|Boone
|#26
|FB1
|Andrew
|Beck
|#83
|WR1
|Courtland
|Sutton
|#14
|WR2
|Jerry
|Jeudy
|#10
|WR3
|Tim
|Patrick
|#81
|WR4
|K.J.
|Hamler
|#1
|WR5
|Diontae
|Spencer
|#11
|WR6
|Kendall
|Hinton
|#9
|TE1
|Noah
|Fant
|#87
|TE2
|Albert
|Okwuegbunam
|#85
|TE3
|Eric
|Saubert
|#82
|K1
|Brandon
|McManus
|#8