DraftKings Madden Stream: Denver Broncos 2022 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Broncos’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2022 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
New York Jets v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Broncos to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Teddy Bridgewater 78 OVERALL – AWR 79 – SPD 82 – SAC 89 – MAC 83 – DAC 83 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Melvin Gordon III

POWER BACK: Javont Williams

SLOT WR: K.J. Hamler

SLOT CORNER: Bryde Callahan

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR - K.J. Hamler - 94 SPEED
  2. CB - Bryce Callahan - 93 SPEED
  3. WR - Jerry Jeudy - 91 SPEED
  4. CB - Kyle Fuller - 91 SPEED
  5. RB - Melvin Gordon III - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. LOLB – Von Miller — 94
  2. FS – Justin Simmons — 90
  3. CB — Bryce Callahan — 86
  4. RB — Melvin Gordon III —86
  5. SS – Kareem Jackson — 86
  6. ROLB – Bradley Chubb — 85
  7. CB – Kyle Fuller — 85
  8. LT — Garett Bolles — 84
  9. TE — Noah Fant — 84
  10. WR – Courtland Sutton — 83

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

MILE HIGH — Away Team players have less stamina during plays.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

LOLB VON MILLER

X – FEARMONGER

Zone: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves off the edge)
SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves against outside zone plays)
SS Trait – ADRENALIN RUSH (All pass rush points restored after sacking the QB)

SuperStars

None

Depth Charts

Broncos Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name No.
Position First Name Last Name No.
QB1 Teddy Bridgewater #5
QB2 Drew Lock #3
RB1 Melvin Gordon III #25
RB2 Javonte Williams #33
RB3 Damarea Crockett #28
RB4 Mike Boone #26
FB1 Andrew Beck #83
WR1 Courtland Sutton #14
WR2 Jerry Jeudy #10
WR3 Tim Patrick #81
WR4 K.J. Hamler #1
WR5 Diontae Spencer #11
WR6 Kendall Hinton #9
TE1 Noah Fant #87
TE2 Albert Okwuegbunam #85
TE3 Eric Saubert #82
K1 Brandon McManus #8

