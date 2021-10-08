DraftKings Madden Stream: Denver Broncos 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Broncos to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Teddy Bridgewater 78 OVERALL – AWR 79 – SPD 82 – SAC 89 – MAC 83 – DAC 83 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Melvin Gordon III

POWER BACK: Javont Williams

SLOT WR: K.J. Hamler

SLOT CORNER: Bryde Callahan

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - K.J. Hamler - 94 SPEED CB - Bryce Callahan - 93 SPEED WR - Jerry Jeudy - 91 SPEED CB - Kyle Fuller - 91 SPEED RB - Melvin Gordon III - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LOLB – Von Miller — 94 FS – Justin Simmons — 90 CB — Bryce Callahan — 86 RB — Melvin Gordon III —86 SS – Kareem Jackson — 86 ROLB – Bradley Chubb — 85 CB – Kyle Fuller — 85 LT — Garett Bolles — 84 TE — Noah Fant — 84 WR – Courtland Sutton — 83

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

MILE HIGH — Away Team players have less stamina during plays.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

LOLB VON MILLER

X – FEARMONGER

Zone: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.

Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves off the edge)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves against outside zone plays)

SS Trait – ADRENALIN RUSH (All pass rush points restored after sacking the QB)

SuperStars

None

Depth Charts