DraftKings Madden Stream: Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bears to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Patrick Mahomes 99 OVERALL – AWR 97 – SPD 81 – SAC 97 – MAC 93 – DAC 94 – THP 97
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire
POWER BACK: Darrel Williams
SLOT WR: Tyreek Hill
SLOT CORNER: L’Jarius Sneed
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - Tyreek Hill - 99 SPEED
- WR - Mecole Hardman - 97 SPEED
- CB - L’Jarius Sneed - 94 SPEED
- WR - Byron Pringle - 91 SPEED
- CB - Charvarius Ward - 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- QB – Patrick Mahomes — 99
- TE – Travis Kelce — 99
- WR – Tyreek Hill — 98
- SS – Tyrann Mathieu — 96
- LE – Chris Jones — 90
- K – Harrison Butker — 84
- LG – Joe Thuney — 84
- RB — Clyde Edwards-Helaire —83
- LT – Orlando Brown — 81
- LE – Frank Clark — 80
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
HOME OF THE CHIEFS — Offensive audibles made by the away team have a chance to fail.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
QB PATRICK MAHOMES
X – BAZOOKA
Zone: Max throwing distance increased by 15+ yards (80 yards total) when in the zone.
Trigger: One completed pass of 30+ yards in air
Knockout: One sack
SS Trait – ESCAPE ARTIST (Faster and more responsive to input while rolling out of the pocket)
SS Trait – DASHING DEADEYE (Perfect accuracy on all throws under 40 yards while running outside the pocket)
SS Trait – RED ZONE DEADEYE (Perfect accuracy on all unpressured throws inside the red zone)
SS Trait – NO-LOOK DEADEYE (Perfect accuracy on all cross-body throws up to 20 yards)
SS Trait – COMEBACK (Reduced zone objectives when losing)
TE TRAVIS KELCE
X – DOUBLE ME
Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.
Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air
Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets
SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 20 +yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)
SS Trait – TE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE)
SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Will hold onto the ball if tackled during a hurdle)
WR TYREEK HILL
X – RAC’EM UP
Zone: Wins RAC catches versus single coverage.
Trigger: Three receptions of 20+ Yards
Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets
SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)
SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – GRAB-N-GO (Quickly shift momentum, change direction, and turn the corner without losing speed)
DT CHRIS JONES
X – MOMENTUM SHIFT
Zone: On-field opponents have Zone progress wiped
Trigger: Three hit-stick tackles, or two defensive line sacks
Knockout: One down played
SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Apply pressure to the QB from a greater distance)
SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)
SS Trait – GOAL LINE STUFF (Quicker run sheds near the goal line)
SS TYRANN MATHIEU
X – REINFORCEMENT
Zone: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches.
Trigger: Two tackles for loss, or two incompletions
Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs. short routes less than 10 yards from the LoS)
SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any flat zone coverage, less than 10 yards from LoS & outside hashes)
SS Trait – ACROBAT (Increased diving range on pass breakups and interceptions)
SuperStars
None
Depth Chart
Chiefs Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Patrick
|Mahomes
|#15
|QB2
|Chad
|Henne
|#4
|RB1
|Clyde
|Edwards-Helaire
|#25
|RB2
|Jerick
|McKinnon
|#1
|RB3
|Darrel
|Williams
|#31
|RB4
|Michael
|Burton
|#45
|FB1
|Michael
|Burton
|#45
|WR1
|Tyreek
|Hill
|#10
|WR2
|Demarcus
|Robinson
|#11
|WR3
|Mecole
|Hardman
|#17
|WR4
|Byron
|Pringle
|#13
|WR5
|Daurice
|Fountain
|#82
|WR6
|Marcus
|Kemp
|#19
|TE1
|Travis
|Kelce
|#87
|TE2
|Noah
|Gray
|#83
|TE3
|Blake
|Bell
|#81
|K1
|Harrison
|Butker
|#7