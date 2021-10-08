DraftKings Madden Stream: Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

QB RATING

Patrick Mahomes 99 OVERALL – AWR 97 – SPD 81 – SAC 97 – MAC 93 – DAC 94 – THP 97

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

POWER BACK: Darrel Williams

SLOT WR: Tyreek Hill

SLOT CORNER: L’Jarius Sneed

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Tyreek Hill - 99 SPEED WR - Mecole Hardman - 97 SPEED CB - L’Jarius Sneed - 94 SPEED WR - Byron Pringle - 91 SPEED CB - Charvarius Ward - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

QB – Patrick Mahomes — 99 TE – Travis Kelce — 99 WR – Tyreek Hill — 98 SS – Tyrann Mathieu — 96 LE – Chris Jones — 90 K – Harrison Butker — 84 LG – Joe Thuney — 84 RB — Clyde Edwards-Helaire —83 LT – Orlando Brown — 81 LE – Frank Clark — 80

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

HOME OF THE CHIEFS — Offensive audibles made by the away team have a chance to fail.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB PATRICK MAHOMES

X – BAZOOKA

Zone: Max throwing distance increased by 15+ yards (80 yards total) when in the zone.

Trigger: One completed pass of 30+ yards in air

Knockout: One sack

SS Trait – ESCAPE ARTIST (Faster and more responsive to input while rolling out of the pocket)

SS Trait – DASHING DEADEYE (Perfect accuracy on all throws under 40 yards while running outside the pocket)

SS Trait – RED ZONE DEADEYE (Perfect accuracy on all unpressured throws inside the red zone)

SS Trait – NO-LOOK DEADEYE (Perfect accuracy on all cross-body throws up to 20 yards)

SS Trait – COMEBACK (Reduced zone objectives when losing)

TE TRAVIS KELCE

X – DOUBLE ME

Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.

Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air

Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 20 +yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)

SS Trait – TE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE)

SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Will hold onto the ball if tackled during a hurdle)

WR TYREEK HILL

X – RAC’EM UP

Zone: Wins RAC catches versus single coverage.

Trigger: Three receptions of 20+ Yards

Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – GRAB-N-GO (Quickly shift momentum, change direction, and turn the corner without losing speed)

DT CHRIS JONES

X – MOMENTUM SHIFT

Zone: On-field opponents have Zone progress wiped

Trigger: Three hit-stick tackles, or two defensive line sacks

Knockout: One down played

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Apply pressure to the QB from a greater distance)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)

SS Trait – GOAL LINE STUFF (Quicker run sheds near the goal line)

SS TYRANN MATHIEU

X – REINFORCEMENT

Zone: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches.

Trigger: Two tackles for loss, or two incompletions

Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs. short routes less than 10 yards from the LoS)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any flat zone coverage, less than 10 yards from LoS & outside hashes)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Increased diving range on pass breakups and interceptions)

SuperStars

None

