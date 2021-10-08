 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DraftKings Madden Stream: Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Raiders’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2022 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Raiders to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Derek Carr 82 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 80 – SAC 93 – MAC 83 – DAC 87 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Kenyan Drake

POWER BACK: Josh Jacobs

SLOT WR: Hunter Renfrow

SLOT CORNER: Nate Hobbs

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR - Henry Ruggs III - 98 SPEED
  2. SS - Jonathan Abram - 92 SPEED
  3. RB - Kenyan Drake - 91 SPEED
  4. TE - Darren Waller - 90 SPEED
  5. CB - Nate Hobbs - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. TE — Darren Waller — 93
  2. RB — Josh Jacobs — 89
  3. LG — Richie Incognito — 89
  4. CB — Casey Heyward Jr. — 86
  5. LOLB — K.J. Wright — 83
  6. QB — Derek Carr — 82
  7. RB — Kenyan Drake — 82
  8. LE — Maxx Crosby — 82
  9. MLB — Nick Kwiatkoski — 81
  10. LT — Kolton Miller — 80

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

JUST WIN, BABY! — Home Team gains momentum faster and has increased fatigue recovery while winning.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

TE DARREN WALLER

X – YAC ‘EM UP

Zone: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle
Trigger: Three 20+ yard receptions
Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Catch more consistently while catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS; inside the numbers)
SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Catch more consistently while catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS; outside the numbers)
SS Trait – TE APPRENTICE (Has access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments)

SuperStars

RB JOSH JACOBS

SS Trait – BULLDOZER (More powerful truck animations)
SS Trait – REACH FOR IT (frequently attempt to gain extra yards while being tackled)

Depth Chart

Raiders Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name No.
Position First Name Last Name No.
QB1 Derek Carr #4
QB2 Marcus Mariota #8
RB1 Josh Jacobs #28
RB2 Kenyan Drake #23
RB3 Peyton Barber #31
FB1 Alec Ingold #45
WR1 Hunter Renfrow #13
WR2 Henry Ruggs III #11
WR3 Zay Jones #7
WR4 Willie Snead IV #17
WR5 Bryan Edwards #89
TE1 Darren Waller #83
TE2 Foster Moreau #87
TE3 Derek Carrier #85
K1 Daniel Carlson #2

