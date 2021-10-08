DraftKings Madden Stream: Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Raiders to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Derek Carr 82 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 80 – SAC 93 – MAC 83 – DAC 87 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Kenyan Drake

POWER BACK: Josh Jacobs

SLOT WR: Hunter Renfrow

SLOT CORNER: Nate Hobbs

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Henry Ruggs III - 98 SPEED SS - Jonathan Abram - 92 SPEED RB - Kenyan Drake - 91 SPEED TE - Darren Waller - 90 SPEED CB - Nate Hobbs - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

TE — Darren Waller — 93 RB — Josh Jacobs — 89 LG — Richie Incognito — 89 CB — Casey Heyward Jr. — 86 LOLB — K.J. Wright — 83 QB — Derek Carr — 82 RB — Kenyan Drake — 82 LE — Maxx Crosby — 82 MLB — Nick Kwiatkoski — 81 LT — Kolton Miller — 80

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

JUST WIN, BABY! — Home Team gains momentum faster and has increased fatigue recovery while winning.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

TE DARREN WALLER

X – YAC ‘EM UP

Zone: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle

Trigger: Three 20+ yard receptions

Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Catch more consistently while catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS; inside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Catch more consistently while catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS; outside the numbers)

SS Trait – TE APPRENTICE (Has access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments)

SuperStars

RB JOSH JACOBS

SS Trait – BULLDOZER (More powerful truck animations)

SS Trait – REACH FOR IT (frequently attempt to gain extra yards while being tackled)

Depth Chart