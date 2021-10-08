DraftKings Madden Stream: Los Angeles Chargers 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bears to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Justin Herbert 80 OVERALL – AWR 81 – SPD 84 – SAC 88 – MAC 82 – DAC 83 – THP 93

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Austin Ekeler

POWER BACK: Joshua Kelley

SLOT WR: Keenan Allen

SLOT CORNER: Chris Harris Jr.

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Jalen Guyton - 93 SPEED CB - Asante Samuel Jr. - 92 SPEED RB - Austin Ekeler - 92 SPEED CB - Michael Davis - 92 SPEED SS - Derwin James Jr. - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Keenan Allen — 93 LE — Joey Bosa — 92 SS — Derwin James Jr. — 90 C — Corey Linsley — 88 RT — Bryan Bulaga — 87 CB — Chris Harris Jr. — 87 RB — Austin Ekeler — 85 TE — Jared Cook — 84 DT — Linval Joseph — 82 WR — Mike Williams — 82

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

BOLT UP — Home Team gains bonus momentum for yardage gains.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR KEENAN ALLEN

X – MAX SECURITY

Zone: High success rate on possession catches.

Trigger: Four consecutive completions

Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (When lined up outside, has access to four additional hot routes)

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (When lined up in the slot, makes faster cuts and has better hands when catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS)

LE JOEY BOSA

X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE

Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – SWIM CLUB (Ignore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting swim/club pass rush moves)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves off the edge)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves against outside zone plays)

SS DERWIN JAMES JR.

X- REINFORCEMENT

Zone: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches.

Trigger: Two tackles for loss, or two incompletions

Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any flat zone coverage, less than 10 yards from LoS & outside hashes)

SS Trait – UNFAKEABLE (Rarely faked out by ball carrier moves)

SS Trait – LUMBERJACK (Do not allow broken tackles and cause more fumbles when cut-sticking ballcarriers)

SuperStars

CB CHRIS HARRIS JR.

SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Forces more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs. short routes less than 10 yards from the LoS)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Increased range on pass breakups and interceptions)

