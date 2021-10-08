DraftKings Madden Stream: Dallas Cowboys 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

QB RATING

Dak Prescott 88 OVERALL – AWR 90 – SPD 82 – SAC 92 – MAC 87 – DAC 88 – THP 89

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Ezekiel Elliott

POWER BACK: Ezekiel Elliott

SLOT WR: Michael Gallup

SLOT CORNER: Jourdan Lewis

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB — Kelvin Joseph — 94 SPEED CB — Anthony Brown — 93 SPEED ROLB — Micah Parsons — 93 SPEED WR — Amari Cooper — 91 SPEED WR — Michael Gallup — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RG — Zack Martin — 98 WR — Amari Cooper — 92 LT — Tyron Smith — 91 LE — Demarcus Lawrence — 89 QB — Dak Prescott — 88 RB — Ezekiel Elliott — 87 RT — La’el Collins — 87 WR — Michael Gallup — 82 WR — CeeDee Lamb — 81 K — Greg Zuerlein — 78

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

DEFLECTED — Away Team punt distance is shortened when kicking across the 50-yard line.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR AMARI COOPER

X — MAX SECURITY

Zone: High success rate on possession catches.

Trigger: Four consecutive completions

Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 20 +yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (When lined up outside, has access to four additional hot routes)

RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT

X — FREIGHT TRAIN

Zone: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt.

Trigger: Three rushes for 10+ yards

Knockout: One tackle for loss

SS Trait – REACH FOR IT (Frequently attempts to gain extra yards while being tackled)

SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Will hold onto the ball if tackled during a hurdle)

SS Trait – ENERGIZER (Replenishs a portion of his stamina upon successfully performing any skill move)

SuperStars

QB DAK PRESCOTT

SS Trait – ANCHORED EXTENDER (While in the pocket, almost guaranteed to break the first sack attempt by a DB)

SS Trait – GUTSY SCRAMBLER (Immune to throw penalties caused by pressure while on the run)

RG ZACK MARTIN

SS Trait – SCREEN PROTECTOR (Will dominantly win impact block on screen plays)

SS Trait – POST UP (Almost guaranteed to win any double team block they are engaged in)

LT TYRON SMITH

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Reduce an edge rushers chance of using a quick shed move)

SS Trait – ALL DAY (Allow less frequent shed attempts)

Depth Chart