DraftKings Madden Stream: New York Giants 2022 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Giants to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Daniel Jones 71 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 88 – SAC 86 – MAC 81 – DAC 85 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Saquon Barkley

POWER BACK: Saquon Barkley

SLOT WR: Sterling Shepard

SLOT CORNER: Darnay Holmes

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — John Ross III — 96 SPEED CB — Keion Crossen — 95 SPEED CB — Adoree’ Jackson — 93 SPEED WR — Darius Slayton — 93 SPEED WR — Kadarius Toney — 93 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

CB — James Bradberry IV — 90 RB — Saquon Barkley — 90 WR — Kenny Golladay — 84 RE — Leonard Williams — 84 FS — Logan Ryan — 84 WR — Sterling Shepard — 84 TE — Evan Engram — 83 K — Graham Gano — 83 CB— Adoree Jackson — 82 TE — Kyle Rudolph — 82

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

TURF WAR — Away Team players fatigue faster.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB SAQUON BARKLEY

X – FIRST ONE FREE

Zone: High fake-out rate on next juke, spin, or hesi.

Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards

Knockout: Tackle for loss

SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Will hold onto the ball if tackled during a hurdle)

SS Trait – EVASIVE (Steerable juke & spin animations)

SS Trait – BACKFIELD MISMATCH (Better catch in traffic and route running when coming out against LBs or DL)

SuperStars

WR KENNY GOLLADAY

SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Catches more consistently while catching passes 20+ yards from the LoS; inside the numbers)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, has a better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)

CB JAMES BRADBERRY IV

SS Trait – ONE STEP AHEAD (Reactc much faster to receiver cut moves when in man coverage)

SS Trait – CHUCK OUT (Slows down his target after a successful zone chuck)

Depth Chart