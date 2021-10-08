DraftKings Madden Stream: New York Giants 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Giants to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Daniel Jones 71 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 88 – SAC 86 – MAC 81 – DAC 85 – THP 87
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Saquon Barkley
POWER BACK: Saquon Barkley
SLOT WR: Sterling Shepard
SLOT CORNER: Darnay Holmes
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — John Ross III — 96 SPEED
- CB — Keion Crossen — 95 SPEED
- CB — Adoree’ Jackson — 93 SPEED
- WR — Darius Slayton — 93 SPEED
- WR — Kadarius Toney — 93 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- CB — James Bradberry IV — 90
- RB — Saquon Barkley — 90
- WR — Kenny Golladay — 84
- RE — Leonard Williams — 84
- FS — Logan Ryan — 84
- WR — Sterling Shepard — 84
- TE — Evan Engram — 83
- K — Graham Gano — 83
- CB— Adoree Jackson — 82
- TE — Kyle Rudolph — 82
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
TURF WAR — Away Team players fatigue faster.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
RB SAQUON BARKLEY
X – FIRST ONE FREE
Zone: High fake-out rate on next juke, spin, or hesi.
Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards
Knockout: Tackle for loss
SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Will hold onto the ball if tackled during a hurdle)
SS Trait – EVASIVE (Steerable juke & spin animations)
SS Trait – BACKFIELD MISMATCH (Better catch in traffic and route running when coming out against LBs or DL)
SuperStars
WR KENNY GOLLADAY
SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Catches more consistently while catching passes 20+ yards from the LoS; inside the numbers)
SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, has a better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)
CB JAMES BRADBERRY IV
SS Trait – ONE STEP AHEAD (Reactc much faster to receiver cut moves when in man coverage)
SS Trait – CHUCK OUT (Slows down his target after a successful zone chuck)
Depth Chart
Giants Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Daniel
|Jones
|#8
|QB2
|Mike
|Glennon
|#2
|RB1
|Saquon
|Barkley
|#26
|RB2
|Devontae
|Booker
|#28
|RB3
|Gary
|Brightwell
|#37
|RB4
|Elijhaa
|Penny
|#39
|FB1
|Elijhaa
|Penny
|#39
|WR1
|Sterling
|Shepard
|#3
|WR2
|Kenny
|Golladay
|#19
|WR3
|Darius
|Slayton
|#86
|WR4
|Kadarius
|Toney
|#89
|WR5
|John
|Ross III
|#12
|WR6
|Collin
|Johnson
|#15
|TE1
|Evan
|Engram
|#88
|TE2
|Kyle
|Rudolph
|#80
|TE3
|Kaden
|Smith
|#82
|K1
|Graham
|Gano
|#5