DraftKings Madden Stream: Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Eagles to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Jalen Hurts 72 OVERALL – AWR 70 – SPD 87 – SAC 84 – MAC 79 – DAC 79 – THP 86
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Miles Sanders
POWER BACK: Miles Sanders
SLOT WR: Quez Watkins
SLOT CORNER: Avonte Maddox
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — Quez Watkins — 94 SPEED
- CB — Avonte Maddox — 93 SPEED
- CB — Darius Slay Jr. — 93 SPEED
- WR — Jalen Reagor — 93 SPEED
- RB — Miles Sanders — 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- DT — Fletcher Cox — 93
- RG — Brandon Brooks — 91
- C — Jason Kelce — 91
- CB — Darius Slay Jr. — 88
- RT — Lane Johnson — 88
- LE — Brandon Graham —85
- TE — Dallas Goedert — 83
- RB — Miles Sanders — 82
- SS — Anthony Harris — 81
- CB — Steven Nelson — 81
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
LINC’D IN — While winning, momentum gains are increased for the Home Team and decreased for the Away Team.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
DT FLETCHER COX
X - FEARMONGER
Zone: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Apply pressure to the QB from a greater distance)
SS Trait – SECURE TACKLER (Higher success rate on conservative tackles)
SS Trait – EL TORO (Receives dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)
SuperStars
C JASON KELCE
SS Trait – SCREEN PROTECTOR (Will dominantly win impact block on screen plays)
SS Trait – NATURAL TALENT (Start every new blocking encounter with built-in resistance)
RG BRANDON BROOKS
SS Trait – POST UP (Almost guaranteed to win any double team block they are engaged in)
SS Trait – LIFEGUARD (Ability to defend against swim/club pass rush moves as if they had an additional resistance point)
RT LANE JOHNSON
SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Will frequently attempt and win impact blocks against LB & DB)
SS Trait – FOOL ME ONCE (Gain blocker resistance points at a faster rate)
CB DARIUS SLAY
SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs long routes, 20+ yards from LoS)
SS Trait – ACROBAT (Dive for increased range on pass breakups and interceptions.)
Depth Chart
Eagles Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Jalen
|Hurts
|#1
|QB2
|Gardner
|Minshew II
|#10
|RB1
|Miles
|Sanders
|#26
|RB2
|Boston
|Scott
|#35
|RB3
|Kenneth
|Gainwell
|#14
|FB1
|Zach
|Ertz
|#86
|WR1
|DeVonta
|Smith
|WR2
|Jalen
|Reagor
|#18
|WR3
|Greg
|Ward Jr.
|#84
|WR4
|JJ
|Arcega-Whiteside
|#19
|WR5
|Quez
|Watkins
|#16
|TE1
|Dallas
|Goedert
|#88
|TE2
|Zach
|Ertz
|#86
|TE3
|Jason
|Croom
|#81
|K1
|Jake
|Elliott
|#4