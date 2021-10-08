DraftKings Madden Stream: Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

QB RATING

Jalen Hurts 72 OVERALL – AWR 70 – SPD 87 – SAC 84 – MAC 79 – DAC 79 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Miles Sanders

POWER BACK: Miles Sanders

SLOT WR: Quez Watkins

SLOT CORNER: Avonte Maddox

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Quez Watkins — 94 SPEED CB — Avonte Maddox — 93 SPEED CB — Darius Slay Jr. — 93 SPEED WR — Jalen Reagor — 93 SPEED RB — Miles Sanders — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

DT — Fletcher Cox — 93 RG — Brandon Brooks — 91 C — Jason Kelce — 91 CB — Darius Slay Jr. — 88 RT — Lane Johnson — 88 LE — Brandon Graham —85 TE — Dallas Goedert — 83 RB — Miles Sanders — 82 SS — Anthony Harris — 81 CB — Steven Nelson — 81

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

LINC’D IN — While winning, momentum gains are increased for the Home Team and decreased for the Away Team.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

DT FLETCHER COX

X - FEARMONGER

Zone: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.

Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Apply pressure to the QB from a greater distance)

SS Trait – SECURE TACKLER (Higher success rate on conservative tackles)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Receives dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)

SuperStars

C JASON KELCE

SS Trait – SCREEN PROTECTOR (Will dominantly win impact block on screen plays)

SS Trait – NATURAL TALENT (Start every new blocking encounter with built-in resistance)

RG BRANDON BROOKS

SS Trait – POST UP (Almost guaranteed to win any double team block they are engaged in)

SS Trait – LIFEGUARD (Ability to defend against swim/club pass rush moves as if they had an additional resistance point)

RT LANE JOHNSON

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Will frequently attempt and win impact blocks against LB & DB)

SS Trait – FOOL ME ONCE (Gain blocker resistance points at a faster rate)

CB DARIUS SLAY

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs long routes, 20+ yards from LoS)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Dive for increased range on pass breakups and interceptions.)

Depth Chart