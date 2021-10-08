 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DraftKings Madden Stream: Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Eagles’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2022 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Eagles to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Jalen Hurts 72 OVERALL – AWR 70 – SPD 87 – SAC 84 – MAC 79 – DAC 79 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Miles Sanders

POWER BACK: Miles Sanders

SLOT WR: Quez Watkins

SLOT CORNER: Avonte Maddox

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR — Quez Watkins — 94 SPEED
  2. CB — Avonte Maddox — 93 SPEED
  3. CB — Darius Slay Jr. — 93 SPEED
  4. WR — Jalen Reagor — 93 SPEED
  5. RB — Miles Sanders — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. DT — Fletcher Cox — 93
  2. RG — Brandon Brooks — 91
  3. C — Jason Kelce — 91
  4. CB — Darius Slay Jr. — 88
  5. RT — Lane Johnson — 88
  6. LE — Brandon Graham —85
  7. TE — Dallas Goedert — 83
  8. RB — Miles Sanders — 82
  9. SS — Anthony Harris — 81
  10. CB — Steven Nelson — 81

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

LINC’D IN — While winning, momentum gains are increased for the Home Team and decreased for the Away Team.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

DT FLETCHER COX

X - FEARMONGER

Zone: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Apply pressure to the QB from a greater distance)
SS Trait – SECURE TACKLER (Higher success rate on conservative tackles)
SS Trait – EL TORO (Receives dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)

SuperStars

C JASON KELCE

SS Trait – SCREEN PROTECTOR (Will dominantly win impact block on screen plays)
SS Trait – NATURAL TALENT (Start every new blocking encounter with built-in resistance)

RG BRANDON BROOKS

SS Trait – POST UP (Almost guaranteed to win any double team block they are engaged in)
SS Trait – LIFEGUARD (Ability to defend against swim/club pass rush moves as if they had an additional resistance point)

RT LANE JOHNSON

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Will frequently attempt and win impact blocks against LB & DB)
SS Trait – FOOL ME ONCE (Gain blocker resistance points at a faster rate)

CB DARIUS SLAY

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs long routes, 20+ yards from LoS)
SS Trait – ACROBAT (Dive for increased range on pass breakups and interceptions.)

Depth Chart

Eagles Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name No.
Position First Name Last Name No.
QB1 Jalen Hurts #1
QB2 Gardner Minshew II #10
RB1 Miles Sanders #26
RB2 Boston Scott #35
RB3 Kenneth Gainwell #14
FB1 Zach Ertz #86
WR1 DeVonta Smith #6
WR2 Jalen Reagor #18
WR3 Greg Ward Jr. #84
WR4 JJ Arcega-Whiteside #19
WR5 Quez Watkins #16
TE1 Dallas Goedert #88
TE2 Zach Ertz #86
TE3 Jason Croom #81
K1 Jake Elliott #4

