DraftKings Madden Stream: Washington Football Team 2022 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from Washington to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Taylor Heinicke 64 OVERALL – AWR 72 – SPD 84 – SAC 83– MAC 75 – DAC 73 – THP 83
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: J.D. McKissic
POWER BACK: Antonio Gibson
SLOT WR: Adam Humphries
SLOT CORNER: Kendall Fuller
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — Curtis Samuel — 95 SPEED
- WR — Terry McLaurin — 94 SPEED
- CB — William Jackson III — 93 SPEED
- RB — Antonio Gibson — 91 SPEED
- CB — Daryl Roberts — 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- WR — Terry McLaurin — 90
- CB — Kendall Fuller — 90
- DT — Jonathan Allen — 88
- RG — Brandon Scherff — 87
- DT — Da’Ron Payne — 87
- RE — Chase Young — 86
- CB — William Jackson III — 86
- DT — Matthew Ioannidis — 84
- P — Tress Way — 83
- WR — Curtis Samuel — 82
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
UNSTABLE GROUND — Away Team has an increasingly hard time changing directions.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
NONE
SuperStars
RG BRANDON SCHERFF
SS Trait – POST UP (Almost guaranteed to win any double team block they are engaged in)
SS Trait – MATADOR (Stronger protection against bull rush)
WR TERRY MCLAURIN
SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Receivers with this ability catch more consistently while catching passes 20+ yards from the LoS; inside the numbers)
SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Players with this ability have access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments.)
DT JONATHAN ALLEN
SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves for a better chance at shedding blocks against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Do not need to spend a point on shed attempts during a run play)
Depth Chart
Washington Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Taylor
|Heinicke
|#4
|QB2
|Kyle
|Allen
|#8
|RB1
|Antonio
|Gibson
|#24
|RB2
|J.D.
|McKissic
|#41
|RB3
|Jaret
|Patterson
|#32
|FB1
|John
|Bates
|#87
|WR1
|Terry
|McLaurin
|#17
|WR2
|Curtis
|Samuel
|#10
|WR3
|Dyami
|Brown
|#2
|WR4
|Cam
|Sims
|#11
|WR5
|Adam
|Humphries
|#13
|WR6
|Deandre
|Carter
|#1
|TE1
|Logan
|Thomas
|#82
|TE2
|Ricky
|Seals-Jones
|#83
|TE3
|John
|Bates
|#87
|K1
|Dustin
|Hopkins
|#3