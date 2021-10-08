DraftKings Madden Stream: Washington Football Team 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from Washington to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Taylor Heinicke 64 OVERALL – AWR 72 – SPD 84 – SAC 83– MAC 75 – DAC 73 – THP 83

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: J.D. McKissic

POWER BACK: Antonio Gibson

SLOT WR: Adam Humphries

SLOT CORNER: Kendall Fuller

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Curtis Samuel — 95 SPEED WR — Terry McLaurin — 94 SPEED CB — William Jackson III — 93 SPEED RB — Antonio Gibson — 91 SPEED CB — Daryl Roberts — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Terry McLaurin — 90 CB — Kendall Fuller — 90 DT — Jonathan Allen — 88 RG — Brandon Scherff — 87 DT — Da’Ron Payne — 87 RE — Chase Young — 86 CB — William Jackson III — 86 DT — Matthew Ioannidis — 84 P — Tress Way — 83 WR — Curtis Samuel — 82

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

UNSTABLE GROUND — Away Team has an increasingly hard time changing directions.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

RG BRANDON SCHERFF

SS Trait – POST UP (Almost guaranteed to win any double team block they are engaged in)

SS Trait – MATADOR (Stronger protection against bull rush)

WR TERRY MCLAURIN

SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Receivers with this ability catch more consistently while catching passes 20+ yards from the LoS; inside the numbers)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Players with this ability have access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments.)

DT JONATHAN ALLEN

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves for a better chance at shedding blocks against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Do not need to spend a point on shed attempts during a run play)

Depth Chart