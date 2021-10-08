DraftKings Madden Stream: Chicago Bears 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bears to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Justin Fields 74 OVERALL – AWR 62 – SPD 90 – SAC 86 – MAC 82 – DAC 83– THP 92
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Damien Williams
POWER BACK: David Montgomery
SLOT WR: Marquise Goodwin
SLOT CORNER: Duke Shelley
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — Marquise Goodwin — 96 SPEED
- WR — Breshad Perriman — 93 SPEED
- WR — Damiere Byrd — 93 SPEED
- WR — Darnell Mooney — 93 SPEED
- QB — Justin Fields — 90 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- LOLB — Khalil Mack — 95
- WR — Allen Robinson II — 89
- FS — Eddie Jackson — 88
- MLB — Roquan Smith — 89
- LE — Akiem Hicks — 88
- RB — David Montgomery — 84
- DT — Eddie Goldman — 82
- C — Cody Whitehair — 80
- RB — Damien Williams — 80
- MLB — Danny Trevathan — 79
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
BEAR DOWN — Away Team’s kick meter moves faster on the downswing.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
LOLB KHALIL MACK
X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE
Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Still tackle effectively when trying to strip the ball)
SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves against outside zone plays)
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves off the edge)
SuperStars
WR ALLEN ROBINSON II
SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 20 +yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)
SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (When lined up outside have access to four additional hot routes)
Depth Chart
Bears Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Justin
|Fields
|#1
|QB2
|Andy
|Dalton
|#14
|RB1
|David
|Montgomery
|#32
|RB2
|Damien
|Williams
|#8
|RB3
|Khalil
|Herbert
|#24
|RB4
|Tarik
|Cohen
|#29
|FB1
|J.P.
|Holtz
|#81
|WR1
|Allen
|Robinson II
|#12
|WR2
|Darnell
|Mooney
|#11
|WR3
|Damiere
|Byrd
|#10
|WR4
|Breshad
|Perriman
|#19
|WR5
|Marquise
|Goodwin
|#84
|WR6
|Nsimba
|Webster
|#15
|TE1
|Cole
|Kmet
|#85
|TE2
|Jimmy
|Graham
|#80
|TE3
|Jesse
|James
|#18
|K1
|Cairo
|Santos
|#2