DraftKings Madden Stream: Chicago Bears 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bears to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Justin Fields 74 OVERALL – AWR 62 – SPD 90 – SAC 86 – MAC 82 – DAC 83– THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Damien Williams

POWER BACK: David Montgomery

SLOT WR: Marquise Goodwin

SLOT CORNER: Duke Shelley

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Marquise Goodwin — 96 SPEED WR — Breshad Perriman — 93 SPEED WR — Damiere Byrd — 93 SPEED WR — Darnell Mooney — 93 SPEED QB — Justin Fields — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LOLB — Khalil Mack — 95 WR — Allen Robinson II — 89 FS — Eddie Jackson — 88 MLB — Roquan Smith — 89 LE — Akiem Hicks — 88 RB — David Montgomery — 84 DT — Eddie Goldman — 82 C — Cody Whitehair — 80 RB — Damien Williams — 80 MLB — Danny Trevathan — 79

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

BEAR DOWN — Away Team’s kick meter moves faster on the downswing.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

LOLB KHALIL MACK

X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE

Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Still tackle effectively when trying to strip the ball)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves against outside zone plays)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves off the edge)

SuperStars

WR ALLEN ROBINSON II

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 20 +yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (When lined up outside have access to four additional hot routes)

Depth Chart