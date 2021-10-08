DraftKings Madden Stream: Detroit Lions 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Lions to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Jared Goff 77 OVERALL – AWR 75 – SPD 77 – SAC 91 – MAC 86 – DAC 81 – THP 89
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: D’Andre Swift
POWER BACK: Jamaal Williams
SLOT WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown
SLOT CORNER: AJ Parker
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — Kalif Raymond — 94 SPEED
- CB — Jeff Okudah — 91 SPEED
- WR — Tyrell Williams — 91 SPEED
- CB — Amani Oruwariye —89 SPEED
- RB — D’Andre Swift — 89 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- C – Frank Ragnow — 88
- TE – T.J. Hockenson — 86
- P – Jack Fox — 80
- ROLB – Trey Flowers — 80
- MLB — Jamie Collins Sr. — 79
- RE – Michael Brockers — 79
- WR – Tyrell Williams — 79
- RB — D’Andre Swift — 78
- LOLB — Romeo Okwara — 78
- LT – Taylor Decker — 78
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
MOTOR CITY — Home Team accelerates slightly faster.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
NONE
SuperStars
NONE
Depth Chart
Lions Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Jared
|Goff
|#16
|QB2
|Tim
|Boyle
|#12
|RB1
|D'Andre
|Swift
|#6
|RB2
|Jamaal
|Williams
|#30
|RB3
|Jermar
|Jefferson
|#28
|RB4
|Godwin
|Igwebuike
|#35
|FB1
|Jason
|Cabinda
|#45
|WR1
|Tyrell
|Williams
|#6
|WR2
|Quintez
|Cephus
|#87
|WR3
|Amon-Ra
|St. Brown
|#14
|WR4
|Kalif
|Raymond
|#11
|WR5
|Khadarel
|Hodge
|#18
|WR6
|Trinity
|Benson
|#17
|TE1
|T.J.
|Hockenson
|#88
|TE2
|Darren
|Fells
|#80
|TE3
|Hunter
|Bryant
|#86
|K1
|Austin
|Seibert
|#4