DraftKings Madden Stream: Detroit Lions 2022 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Lions to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Jared Goff 77 OVERALL – AWR 75 – SPD 77 – SAC 91 – MAC 86 – DAC 81 – THP 89

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: D’Andre Swift

POWER BACK: Jamaal Williams

SLOT WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

SLOT CORNER: AJ Parker

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Kalif Raymond — 94 SPEED CB — Jeff Okudah — 91 SPEED WR — Tyrell Williams — 91 SPEED CB — Amani Oruwariye —89 SPEED RB — D’Andre Swift — 89 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

C – Frank Ragnow — 88 TE – T.J. Hockenson — 86 P – Jack Fox — 80 ROLB – Trey Flowers — 80 MLB — Jamie Collins Sr. — 79 RE – Michael Brockers — 79 WR – Tyrell Williams — 79 RB — D’Andre Swift — 78 LOLB — Romeo Okwara — 78 LT – Taylor Decker — 78

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

MOTOR CITY — Home Team accelerates slightly faster.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

NONE

Depth Chart