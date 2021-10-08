 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DraftKings Madden Stream: Detroit Lions 2022 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Lions’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2022 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Mike De Sisti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available alongside free contests in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Lions to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Jared Goff 77 OVERALL – AWR 75 – SPD 77 – SAC 91 – MAC 86 – DAC 81 – THP 89

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: D’Andre Swift

POWER BACK: Jamaal Williams

SLOT WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

SLOT CORNER: AJ Parker

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR — Kalif Raymond — 94 SPEED
  2. CB — Jeff Okudah — 91 SPEED
  3. WR — Tyrell Williams — 91 SPEED
  4. CB — Amani Oruwariye —89 SPEED
  5. RB — D’Andre Swift — 89 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. C – Frank Ragnow — 88
  2. TE – T.J. Hockenson — 86
  3. P – Jack Fox — 80
  4. ROLB – Trey Flowers — 80
  5. MLB — Jamie Collins Sr. — 79
  6. RE – Michael Brockers — 79
  7. WR – Tyrell Williams — 79
  8. RB — D’Andre Swift — 78
  9. LOLB — Romeo Okwara — 78
  10. LT – Taylor Decker — 78

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

MOTOR CITY — Home Team accelerates slightly faster.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

NONE

Depth Chart

Lions Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name No.
QB1 Jared Goff #16
QB2 Tim Boyle #12
RB1 D'Andre Swift #6
RB2 Jamaal Williams #30
RB3 Jermar Jefferson #28
RB4 Godwin Igwebuike #35
FB1 Jason Cabinda #45
WR1 Tyrell Williams #6
WR2 Quintez Cephus #87
WR3 Amon-Ra St. Brown #14
WR4 Kalif Raymond #11
WR5 Khadarel Hodge #18
WR6 Trinity Benson #17
TE1 T.J. Hockenson #88
TE2 Darren Fells #80
TE3 Hunter Bryant #86
K1 Austin Seibert #4

