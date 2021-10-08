DraftKings Madden Stream: Green Bay Packers 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Packers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Aaron Rodgers 95 OVERALL – AWR 95 – SPD 79 – SAC 96 – MAC 90 – DAC 95 – THP 94
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Aaron Jones
POWER BACK: A.J. Dillon
SLOT WR: Randall Cobb
SLOT CORNER: Darnell Savage
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- CB — Eric Stokes — 95 SPEED
- FS — Darnell Savage — 93 SPEED
- CB — Jaire Alexander — 93 SPEED
- WR — Marquez Valdes-Scantling — 93 SPEED
- RB — Aaron Jones — 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- WR — Davante Adams — 99
- LT — David Bakhtiari — 96
- QB — Aaron Rodgers — 95
- CB — Jaire Alexander — 95
- RB — Aaron Jones — 91
- SS — Adrian Amos — 89
- DT — Kenny Clark — 89
- LOLB — Za’Darius Smith — 89
- LG — Elgton Jenkins —86
- LOLB — Rashan Gary — 81
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
GO PACK GO — Home Team gains more momentum and Away Team gains less.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
QB AARON RODGERS
X – GAMBLER
Zone: Faster passes that can’t be picked off by AI defenders.
Trigger: Three consecutive completions of 5+ yards
Knockout: Two incompletions
SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Faster passing animations and increased velocity on bullet passes)
SS Trait – PASS LEAD ELITE (Increased throw power on bullet precision passes)
SS Trait – ROAMING DEADEYE (Perfect Accuracy on all unpressured throws while feet are set outside the pocket)
WR DAVANTE ADAMS
X — DOUBLE ME
Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.
Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air
Knockout: One drop, incompletion or three consecutive non-targets
SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (When lined up outside, has access to four additional hot routes)
SS Trait - RED ZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)
SS Trait - ROUTE TECHNICIAN (High success rate when creating separation on the last cut of any route)
CB JAIRE ALEXANDER
X — SHUTDOWN
Zone: Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches.
Trigger: Two forced incompletions
Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs short routes less than 10 yards from the LoS)
SS Trait - DEEP ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs long routes, 20+ yards from LoS )
SS Trait - ACROBAT (Increased range on pass breakups and interceptions)
SuperStars
LT DAVID BAKHTIARI
SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Reduce an edge rushers chance of using a quick shed move)
SS Trait – ALL DAY (Allow less frequent shed attempts)
DT KENNY CLARK
SS Trait — INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves against inside zone plays)
SS Trait — INSTANT REBATE (Refunded a pass rush point when successfully shed blocks)
LOLB ZA’DARIUS SMITH
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves and apply significant pressure off the edge)
SS Trait — OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins against WR, HB, or TE)
SS Trait — MR BIG STOP (Start 3rd & 4th down with at least half of maximum pass rush points)
RB AARON JONES
SS Trait – BACKFIELD MISMATCH (Better catch in traffic and route running when coming out of the backfield against linebackers and linemen)
SS Trait — RECUPERATION (Players with this ability will recover from the effects of fatigue at an increased rate between plays)
Depth Chart
Packers Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Aaron
|Rodgers
|#12
|QB2
|Jordan
|Love
|#10
|RB1
|Aaron
|Jones
|#33
|RB2
|A.J.
|Dillon
|#28
|RB3
|Kylin
|Hill
|#32
|FB1
|Marcedes
|Lewis
|#89
|WR1
|Davante
|Adams
|#17
|WR2
|Allen
|Lazard
|#13
|WR3
|Marquez
|Valdes-Scantling
|#83
|WR4
|Randall
|Cobb
|#18
|WR5
|Amari
|Rodgers
|#8
|WR6
|Malik
|Taylor
|#86
|TE1
|Robert
|Tonyan
|#85
|TE2
|Marcedes
|Lewis
|#89
|TE3
|Josiah
|Deguara
|#81
|K1
|Mason
|Crosby
|#2