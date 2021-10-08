DraftKings Madden Stream: Green Bay Packers 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Packers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Aaron Rodgers 95 OVERALL – AWR 95 – SPD 79 – SAC 96 – MAC 90 – DAC 95 – THP 94

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Aaron Jones

POWER BACK: A.J. Dillon

SLOT WR: Randall Cobb

SLOT CORNER: Darnell Savage

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB — Eric Stokes — 95 SPEED FS — Darnell Savage — 93 SPEED CB — Jaire Alexander — 93 SPEED WR — Marquez Valdes-Scantling — 93 SPEED RB — Aaron Jones — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Davante Adams — 99 LT — David Bakhtiari — 96 QB — Aaron Rodgers — 95 CB — Jaire Alexander — 95 RB — Aaron Jones — 91 SS — Adrian Amos — 89 DT — Kenny Clark — 89 LOLB — Za’Darius Smith — 89 LG — Elgton Jenkins —86 LOLB — Rashan Gary — 81

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

GO PACK GO — Home Team gains more momentum and Away Team gains less.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB AARON RODGERS

X – GAMBLER

Zone: Faster passes that can’t be picked off by AI defenders.

Trigger: Three consecutive completions of 5+ yards

Knockout: Two incompletions

SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Faster passing animations and increased velocity on bullet passes)

SS Trait – PASS LEAD ELITE (Increased throw power on bullet precision passes)

SS Trait – ROAMING DEADEYE (Perfect Accuracy on all unpressured throws while feet are set outside the pocket)

WR DAVANTE ADAMS

X — DOUBLE ME

Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.

Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air

Knockout: One drop, incompletion or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (When lined up outside, has access to four additional hot routes)

SS Trait - RED ZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)

SS Trait - ROUTE TECHNICIAN (High success rate when creating separation on the last cut of any route)

CB JAIRE ALEXANDER

X — SHUTDOWN

Zone: Tighter coverage and more interceptions on contested catches.

Trigger: Two forced incompletions

Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs short routes less than 10 yards from the LoS)

SS Trait - DEEP ROUTE KO (Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs long routes, 20+ yards from LoS )

SS Trait - ACROBAT (Increased range on pass breakups and interceptions)

SuperStars

LT DAVID BAKHTIARI

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Reduce an edge rushers chance of using a quick shed move)

SS Trait – ALL DAY (Allow less frequent shed attempts)

DT KENNY CLARK

SS Trait — INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves against inside zone plays)

SS Trait — INSTANT REBATE (Refunded a pass rush point when successfully shed blocks)

LOLB ZA’DARIUS SMITH

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves and apply significant pressure off the edge)

SS Trait — OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins against WR, HB, or TE)

SS Trait — MR BIG STOP (Start 3rd & 4th down with at least half of maximum pass rush points)

RB AARON JONES

SS Trait – BACKFIELD MISMATCH (Better catch in traffic and route running when coming out of the backfield against linebackers and linemen)

SS Trait — RECUPERATION (Players with this ability will recover from the effects of fatigue at an increased rate between plays)

Depth Chart