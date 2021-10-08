DraftKings Madden Stream: Minnesota Vikings 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.
QB RATING
Kirk Cousins 79 OVERALL – AWR 77 – SPD 76 – SAC 90 – MAC 83 – DAC 89 – THP 88
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN BACK: Dalvin Cook
POWER BACK: Dalvin Cook
SLOT WR: Adam Thielen
SLOT CORNER: Mackensie Alexander
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- RB — Dalvin Cook — 92 SPEED
- WR — Dede Westbrook — 92 SPEED
- WR — Justin Jefferson — 91 SPEED
- CB — Patrick Peterson — 91 SPEED
- WR — Adam Thielen — 89 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- RB — Dalvin Cook — 95
- DT — Michael Pierce — 91
- MLB — Eric Kendricks — 90
- SS — Harrison Smith — 90
- WR — Adam Thielen — 88
- LE — Danielle Hunter — 87
- WR — Justin Jefferson — 87
- CB — Patrick Peterson — 80
- DT — Sheldon Richardson — 80
- LOLB — Anthony Barr — 79
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
SKOL! — Home Team gains a small amount of speed rating when in the red zone.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
RB DALVIN COOK
X – FIRST ONE FREE
Zone: High fake-out rate on next juke, spin, or hesi.
Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards
Knockout: Tackle for loss
SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – ENERGIZER (Replenish a portion of their stamina upon successfully performing any skill move)
SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling when carrying the ball)
WR ADAM THIELEN
X – DOUBLE ME
Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.
Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air
Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets
SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (When lined up in the slot; makes faster cuts and has better hands when catching passes lass than 10 yards from the LoS)
SS Trait – SLOT APPRENTICE (When lined up in the slot, has access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments)
SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)
LE DANIELLE HUNTER
X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE
Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Ignore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting speed rush moves)
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves and apply significant pressure off the edge)
SS Trait – EXTRA CREDIT (Granted an additional maximum pass rush move point)
SS HARRISON SMITH
X - REINFORCEMENT
Zone: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches.
Trigger: Two tackles for loss, or two incompletions
Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – ENFORCER (Don’t allow broken tackles when hit-sticking ball carriers – regardless of the runner’s size or power)
SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any flat zone coverage, less than 10 yards from LoS & outside hashes)
SS Trait – STONE WALL (Frequently prevent additional yardage gains while tackling)
SuperStars
WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON
SS Trait – LURKER (Can make jumping, 180-degree interceptions while lurking in a zone in the middle of the field)
SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any midfield zone coverage, less than 20 yards from LoS inside the numbers, and 10-20 outside )
MLB ERIC KENDRICKS
SS Trait – LURKER (Can make jumping, 180-degree interceptions while lurking in a zone in the middle of the field)
SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any midfield zone coverage, less than 20 yards from LoS inside the numbers, and 10-20 outside )
Depth Chart
Vikings Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Kirk
|Cousins
|#8
|QB2
|Kellen
|Mond
|#11
|RB1
|Dalvin
|Cook
|#33
|RB2
|Alexander
|Mattison
|#25
|RB3
|C.J.
|Ham
|#30
|FB1
|C.J.
|Ham
|#30
|WR1
|Justin
|Jefferson
|#18
|WR2
|Adam
|Thielen
|#19
|WR3
|Dede
|Westbrook
|#12
|WR4
|Olabisi
|Johnson
|#81
|WR5
|K.J.
|Osborn
|#17
|WR6
|Ihmir
|Smith-Marsette
|#15
|TE1
|Irv
|Smith Jr.
|#84
|TE2
|Tyler
|Conklin
|#83
|TE3
|Chris
|Herndon IV
|#89
|K1
|Greg
|Joseph
|#1