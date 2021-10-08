DraftKings Madden Stream: Minnesota Vikings 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Vikings to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Kirk Cousins 79 OVERALL – AWR 77 – SPD 76 – SAC 90 – MAC 83 – DAC 89 – THP 88

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN BACK: Dalvin Cook

POWER BACK: Dalvin Cook

SLOT WR: Adam Thielen

SLOT CORNER: Mackensie Alexander

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

RB — Dalvin Cook — 92 SPEED WR — Dede Westbrook — 92 SPEED WR — Justin Jefferson — 91 SPEED CB — Patrick Peterson — 91 SPEED WR — Adam Thielen — 89 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RB — Dalvin Cook — 95 DT — Michael Pierce — 91 MLB — Eric Kendricks — 90 SS — Harrison Smith — 90 WR — Adam Thielen — 88 LE — Danielle Hunter — 87 WR — Justin Jefferson — 87 CB — Patrick Peterson — 80 DT — Sheldon Richardson — 80 LOLB — Anthony Barr — 79

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

SKOL! — Home Team gains a small amount of speed rating when in the red zone.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB DALVIN COOK

X – FIRST ONE FREE

Zone: High fake-out rate on next juke, spin, or hesi.

Trigger: Three rushes of 10+ yards

Knockout: Tackle for loss

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – ENERGIZER (Replenish a portion of their stamina upon successfully performing any skill move)

SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling when carrying the ball)

WR ADAM THIELEN

X – DOUBLE ME

Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.

Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air

Knockout: One drop, incompletion, or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (When lined up in the slot; makes faster cuts and has better hands when catching passes lass than 10 yards from the LoS)

SS Trait – SLOT APPRENTICE (When lined up in the slot, has access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)

LE DANIELLE HUNTER

X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE

Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Ignore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting speed rush moves)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves and apply significant pressure off the edge)

SS Trait – EXTRA CREDIT (Granted an additional maximum pass rush move point)

SS HARRISON SMITH

X - REINFORCEMENT

Zone: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches.

Trigger: Two tackles for loss, or two incompletions

Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – ENFORCER (Don’t allow broken tackles when hit-sticking ball carriers – regardless of the runner’s size or power)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any flat zone coverage, less than 10 yards from LoS & outside hashes)

SS Trait – STONE WALL (Frequently prevent additional yardage gains while tackling)

SuperStars

WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON

SS Trait – LURKER (Can make jumping, 180-degree interceptions while lurking in a zone in the middle of the field)

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any midfield zone coverage, less than 20 yards from LoS inside the numbers, and 10-20 outside )

MLB ERIC KENDRICKS

SS Trait – LURKER (Can make jumping, 180-degree interceptions while lurking in a zone in the middle of the field)

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any midfield zone coverage, less than 20 yards from LoS inside the numbers, and 10-20 outside )

