DraftKings Madden Stream: Atlanta Falcons 2022 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Falcons to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Matt Ryan 82 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 70 – SAC 91 – MAC 92 – DAC 90 – THP 85
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Cordarrelle Patterson
POWER BACK: Mike Davis
SLOT WR: Russell Gage
SLOT CORNER: Isaiah Oliver
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — Calvin Ridley — 93 SPEED
- CB — Fabian Moreau — 93 SPEED
- CB — Kendall Sheffield — 93 SPEED
- CB — A.J. Terrell Jr. — 92 SPEED
- RB – Cordarrelle Patterson — 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- WR – Calvin Ridley — 88
- RE – Grady Jarrett — 87
- MLB – Deion Jones — 85
- QB – Matt Ryan — 82
- LT — Jake Matthews — 81
- TE – Kyle Pitts — 81
- K – Younghoe Koo — 81
- RB – Mike Davis — 80
- RG – Chris Lindstrom — 80
- SS – Duron Harmon — 79
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
RISE UP — Home Team gains a flat amount of bonus momentum on every offensive play.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
DONE
SuperStars
DT GRADY JARRETT
SS Trait — INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves against inside zone plays)
SS Trait — EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)
WR CALVIN RIDLEY
SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Catch more consistently while catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS; outside the numbers)
SS Trait — OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Players with this ability have access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments)
TE KYLE PITTS
SS Trait — MID IN ELITE (Catches more consistently while catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS, inside the numbers)
SS Trait — REDZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, has a better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)
Depth Chart
Falcons Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Matt
|Ryan
|#2
|QB2
|Josh
|Rosen
|#16
|RB1
|Mike
|Davis
|#28
|RB2
|Wayne
|Gallman Jr.
|#25
|RB3
|Cordarrelle
|Patterson
|#84
|RB4
|Keith
|Smith
|#40
|FB1
|Keith
|Smith
|#40
|WR1
|Calvin
|Ridley
|#18
|WR2
|Russell
|Gage Jr.
|#14
|WR3
|Olamide
|Zaccheaus
|#17
|WR4
|Christian
|Blake
|#13
|WR5
|Tajae
|Sharpe
|#4
|WR6
|Frank
|Darby
|#88
|TE1
|Kyle
|Pitts
|#8
|TE2
|Hayden
|Hurst
|#81
|TE3
|Lee
|Smith
|#85
|K1
|Younghoe
|Koo
|#7