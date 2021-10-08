DraftKings Madden Stream: Atlanta Falcons 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Falcons to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Matt Ryan 82 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 70 – SAC 91 – MAC 92 – DAC 90 – THP 85

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Cordarrelle Patterson

POWER BACK: Mike Davis

SLOT WR: Russell Gage

SLOT CORNER: Isaiah Oliver

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Calvin Ridley — 93 SPEED CB — Fabian Moreau — 93 SPEED CB — Kendall Sheffield — 93 SPEED CB — A.J. Terrell Jr. — 92 SPEED RB – Cordarrelle Patterson — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR – Calvin Ridley — 88 RE – Grady Jarrett — 87 MLB – Deion Jones — 85 QB – Matt Ryan — 82 LT — Jake Matthews — 81 TE – Kyle Pitts — 81 K – Younghoe Koo — 81 RB – Mike Davis — 80 RG – Chris Lindstrom — 80 SS – Duron Harmon — 79

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

RISE UP — Home Team gains a flat amount of bonus momentum on every offensive play.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

DONE

SuperStars

DT GRADY JARRETT

SS Trait — INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves against inside zone plays)

SS Trait — EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)

WR CALVIN RIDLEY

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Catch more consistently while catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS; outside the numbers)

SS Trait — OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Players with this ability have access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments)

TE KYLE PITTS

SS Trait — MID IN ELITE (Catches more consistently while catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS, inside the numbers)

SS Trait — REDZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, has a better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)

Depth Chart