DraftKings Madden Stream: Atlanta Falcons 2022 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Falcons’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2022 Madden Streams.

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Falcons to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Matt Ryan 82 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 70 – SAC 91 – MAC 92 – DAC 90 – THP 85

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Cordarrelle Patterson

POWER BACK: Mike Davis

SLOT WR: Russell Gage

SLOT CORNER: Isaiah Oliver

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR — Calvin Ridley — 93 SPEED
  2. CB — Fabian Moreau — 93 SPEED
  3. CB — Kendall Sheffield — 93 SPEED
  4. CB — A.J. Terrell Jr. — 92 SPEED
  5. RB – Cordarrelle Patterson — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. WR – Calvin Ridley — 88
  2. RE – Grady Jarrett — 87
  3. MLB – Deion Jones — 85
  4. QB – Matt Ryan — 82
  5. LT — Jake Matthews — 81
  6. TE – Kyle Pitts — 81
  7. K – Younghoe Koo — 81
  8. RB – Mike Davis — 80
  9. RG – Chris Lindstrom — 80
  10. SS – Duron Harmon — 79

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

RISE UP — Home Team gains a flat amount of bonus momentum on every offensive play.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

SuperStars

DT GRADY JARRETT

SS Trait — INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves against inside zone plays)
SS Trait — EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are full)

WR CALVIN RIDLEY

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Catch more consistently while catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS; outside the numbers)
SS Trait — OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Players with this ability have access to four additional hot routes during pre-play adjustments)

TE KYLE PITTS

SS Trait — MID IN ELITE (Catches more consistently while catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS, inside the numbers)
SS Trait — REDZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, has a better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)

Depth Chart

Falcons Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name No.
Position First Name Last Name No.
QB1 Matt Ryan #2
QB2 Josh Rosen #16
RB1 Mike Davis #28
RB2 Wayne Gallman Jr. #25
RB3 Cordarrelle Patterson #84
RB4 Keith Smith #40
FB1 Keith Smith #40
WR1 Calvin Ridley #18
WR2 Russell Gage Jr. #14
WR3 Olamide Zaccheaus #17
WR4 Christian Blake #13
WR5 Tajae Sharpe #4
WR6 Frank Darby #88
TE1 Kyle Pitts #8
TE2 Hayden Hurst #81
TE3 Lee Smith #85
K1 Younghoe Koo #7

