DraftKings Madden Stream: Carolina Panthers 2022 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Panthers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Sam Darnold 73 OVERALL – AWR 77 – SPD 78 – SAC 87 – MAC 79 – DAC 79 – THP 88
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Christian McCaffrey
POWER BACK: Christian McCaffrey
SLOT WR: D.J. Moore
SLOT CORNER: Sean Chandler
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- CB – Donte Jackson — 96 SPEED
- WR — Robby Anderson — 95 SPEED
- WR — D.J. Moore — 93 SPEED
- FS — Jeremy Chinn — 93 SPEED
- RB — Christian McCaffrey — 92 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- HB — Christian McCaffrey — 97
- LE — Brian Burns — 88
- WR — Robby Anderson — 87
- WR — D.J. Moore — 85
- RT — Taylor Moton — 85
- CB — A.J. Bouye — 83
- LOLB — Haason Reddick — 83
- CB — Donte Jackson — 82
- ROLB — Shaq Thompson— 81
- FS — Jeremy Chinn — 80
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
KEEP POUNDING — Home Team has more stamina during plays.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
RB CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY
X – ANKLE BREAKER
Zone: Increased fakeout rates on skill moves following the catch.
Trigger: Three 10+ yard receptions
Knockout: One drop, incompletion or three consecutive non-targets
SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Will hold onto the ball if tackled during a hurdle)
SS Trait – EVASIVE (Steerable juke and spin animations)
SS Trait – PLAYMAKER (Immediate and precise reactions to playmaker inputs)
SS Trait – BACKFIELD MASTER (Four additional hot routes, better route running and improved catching vs LB & DL)
SuperStars
WR D.J. MOORE
SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)
SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)
LE BRIAN BURNS
SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Defenders with this ability will ignore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting speed pass rush moves)
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Defenders with this ability can still tackle effectively while trying to strip the football)
Depth Chart
Panthers Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Sam
|Darnold
|#14
|QB2
|P.J.
|Walker
|#6
|RB1
|Christian
|McCaffrey
|#22
|RB2
|Royce
|Freeman
|#32
|RB3
|Chuba
|Hubbard
|#30
|FB1
|Givanni
|Ricci
|#40
|WR1
|Robby
|Anderson
|#11
|WR2
|DJ
|Moore
|#2
|WR3
|Alex
|Erickson
|#13
|WR4
|Terrace
|Marshall Jr.
|#88
|WR5
|Shi
|Smith
|#12
|WR6
|Brandon
|Zylstra
|#16
|TE1
|Dan
|Arnold
|#85
|TE2
|Ian
|Thomas
|#80
|TE3
|Tommy
|Tremble
|#82
|K1
|Zane
|Gonzalez
|#5