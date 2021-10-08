DraftKings Madden Stream: Carolina Panthers 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Panthers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Sam Darnold 73 OVERALL – AWR 77 – SPD 78 – SAC 87 – MAC 79 – DAC 79 – THP 88

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Christian McCaffrey

POWER BACK: Christian McCaffrey

SLOT WR: D.J. Moore

SLOT CORNER: Sean Chandler

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB – Donte Jackson — 96 SPEED WR — Robby Anderson — 95 SPEED WR — D.J. Moore — 93 SPEED FS — Jeremy Chinn — 93 SPEED RB — Christian McCaffrey — 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

HB — Christian McCaffrey — 97 LE — Brian Burns — 88 WR — Robby Anderson — 87 WR — D.J. Moore — 85 RT — Taylor Moton — 85 CB — A.J. Bouye — 83 LOLB — Haason Reddick — 83 CB — Donte Jackson — 82 ROLB — Shaq Thompson— 81 FS — Jeremy Chinn — 80

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

KEEP POUNDING — Home Team has more stamina during plays.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY

X – ANKLE BREAKER

Zone: Increased fakeout rates on skill moves following the catch.

Trigger: Three 10+ yard receptions

Knockout: One drop, incompletion or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Will hold onto the ball if tackled during a hurdle)

SS Trait – EVASIVE (Steerable juke and spin animations)

SS Trait – PLAYMAKER (Immediate and precise reactions to playmaker inputs)

SS Trait – BACKFIELD MASTER (Four additional hot routes, better route running and improved catching vs LB & DL)

SuperStars

WR D.J. MOORE

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)

LE BRIAN BURNS

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Defenders with this ability will ignore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting speed pass rush moves)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Defenders with this ability can still tackle effectively while trying to strip the football)

Depth Chart