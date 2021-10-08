DraftKings Madden Stream: New Orleans Saints 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

QB RATING

Jameis Winston 75 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 79 – SAC 86 – MAC 80 – DAC 82 – THP 90

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Alvin Kamara

POWER BACK: Alvin Kamara

SLOT WR: Michael Thomas

SLOT CORNER: C.J. Gardner-Johnson

TOP SPEED

CB — Marshon Lattimore — 93 SPEED CB — Bradley Roby — 91 SPEED WR — Deonte Harris — 91 SPEED CB — Brian Poole — 90 SPEED CB — C.J. Gardner-Johnson — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LT — Terron Armstead — 95 WR — Michael Thomas — 94 RB — Alvin Kamara — 93 LE — Cameron Jordan — 93 MLB — Demario Davis — 91 RT — Ryan Ramczyk — 89 CB — Marshon Lattimore — 87 CB — Bradley Roby — 84 SS — C.J. Gardner-Johnson — 84 FS — Marcus Williams — 84

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

WHO DAT — Away Team receivers can mistakenly get incorrect routes on 3rd and 4th downs.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR MICHAEL THOMAS

X – MAX SECURITY

Zone: High success rate on possession catches.

Trigger: Four consecutive completions

Knockout: One drop, incompletion or three consecutive non-target

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, inside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)

SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (High success rate when creating separation on the last cut of any route)

LE CAMERON JORDAN

X - UNSTOPPABLE FORCE

Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves and apply significant pressure off the edge)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves against outside zone plays)

SS Trait – INSTANT REBATE (Refunded a pass rush point when successfully shed blocks)

RB ALVIN KAMARA

X - SATELLITE

Zone: Wins RAC & possession catches vs. single coverage.

Trigger: Make three 10+ yard receptions

Knockout: 3 consecutive passes not targeted

SS Trait – JUKE BOX – (Ball carriers with this ability have steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – MATCHUP NIGHTMARE – (Sharper cuts and frequently win contested catches when covered by LBs & DL)

SS Trait – RB APPRENTICE – (Four additional hot routes)

SuperStars

LT TERRON ARMSTEAD

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Reduces any edge pass rusher’s chances of using a quick block shed move)

RT RYAN RAMCZYK

SS Trait – FOOL ME ONCE (Gain blocker resistance points at a faster rate)

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Reduces any edge pass rusher’s chances of using a quick block shed move)

Depth Chart

Saints Depth Chart Position First Name Last Name No. Position First Name Last Name No. QB1 Jameis Winston #2 QB2 Taysom Hill #7 RB1 Alvin Kamara #41 RB2 Dwayne Washington #24 RB3 Tony Jones Jr. #34 RB4 Taysom Hill #7 FB1 Alex Armon Jr. #40 WR1 Michael Thomas #13 WR2 Deonte Harris #11 WR3 Tre'Quan Smith #10 WR4 Marquez Callaway #1 WR5 Chris Hogan #80 WR6 Ty Montgomery II #88 TE1 Adam Trautman #82 TE2 Juwan Johnson #83 TE3 Garrett Griffin #45 K1 Aldrick Rosas #6