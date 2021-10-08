DraftKings Madden Stream: New Orleans Saints 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Saints to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Jameis Winston 75 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 79 – SAC 86 – MAC 80 – DAC 82 – THP 90
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Alvin Kamara
POWER BACK: Alvin Kamara
SLOT WR: Michael Thomas
SLOT CORNER: C.J. Gardner-Johnson
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- CB — Marshon Lattimore — 93 SPEED
- CB — Bradley Roby — 91 SPEED
- WR — Deonte Harris — 91 SPEED
- CB — Brian Poole — 90 SPEED
- CB — C.J. Gardner-Johnson — 90 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- LT — Terron Armstead — 95
- WR — Michael Thomas — 94
- RB — Alvin Kamara — 93
- LE — Cameron Jordan — 93
- MLB — Demario Davis — 91
- RT — Ryan Ramczyk — 89
- CB — Marshon Lattimore — 87
- CB — Bradley Roby — 84
- SS — C.J. Gardner-Johnson — 84
- FS — Marcus Williams — 84
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
WHO DAT — Away Team receivers can mistakenly get incorrect routes on 3rd and 4th downs.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
WR MICHAEL THOMAS
X – MAX SECURITY
Zone: High success rate on possession catches.
Trigger: Four consecutive completions
Knockout: One drop, incompletion or three consecutive non-target
SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, inside the numbers)
SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)
SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (High success rate when creating separation on the last cut of any route)
LE CAMERON JORDAN
X - UNSTOPPABLE FORCE
Zone: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: 10 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves and apply significant pressure off the edge)
SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves against outside zone plays)
SS Trait – INSTANT REBATE (Refunded a pass rush point when successfully shed blocks)
RB ALVIN KAMARA
X - SATELLITE
Zone: Wins RAC & possession catches vs. single coverage.
Trigger: Make three 10+ yard receptions
Knockout: 3 consecutive passes not targeted
SS Trait – JUKE BOX – (Ball carriers with this ability have steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – MATCHUP NIGHTMARE – (Sharper cuts and frequently win contested catches when covered by LBs & DL)
SS Trait – RB APPRENTICE – (Four additional hot routes)
SuperStars
LT TERRON ARMSTEAD
SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Reduces any edge pass rusher’s chances of using a quick block shed move)
RT RYAN RAMCZYK
SS Trait – FOOL ME ONCE (Gain blocker resistance points at a faster rate)
SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Reduces any edge pass rusher’s chances of using a quick block shed move)
Depth Chart
Saints Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Jameis
|Winston
|#2
|QB2
|Taysom
|Hill
|#7
|RB1
|Alvin
|Kamara
|#41
|RB2
|Dwayne
|Washington
|#24
|RB3
|Tony
|Jones Jr.
|#34
|RB4
|Taysom
|Hill
|#7
|FB1
|Alex
|Armon Jr.
|#40
|WR1
|Michael
|Thomas
|#13
|WR2
|Deonte
|Harris
|#11
|WR3
|Tre'Quan
|Smith
|#10
|WR4
|Marquez
|Callaway
|#1
|WR5
|Chris
|Hogan
|#80
|WR6
|Ty
|Montgomery II
|#88
|TE1
|Adam
|Trautman
|#82
|TE2
|Juwan
|Johnson
|#83
|TE3
|Garrett
|Griffin
|#45
|K1
|Aldrick
|Rosas
|#6
Saints Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Jameis
|Winston
|#2
|QB2
|Taysom
|Hill
|#7
|RB1
|Alvin
|Kamara
|#41
|RB2
|Dwayne
|Washington
|#24
|RB3
|Tony
|Jones Jr.
|#34
|RB4
|Taysom
|Hill
|#7
|FB1
|Alex
|Armon Jr.
|#40
|WR1
|Michael
|Thomas
|#13
|WR2
|Deonte
|Harris
|#11
|WR3
|Tre'Quan
|Smith
|#10
|WR4
|Marquez
|Callaway
|#1
|WR5
|Chris
|Hogan
|#80
|WR6
|Ty
|Montgomery II
|#88
|TE1
|Adam
|Trautman
|#82
|TE2
|Juwan
|Johnson
|#83
|TE3
|Garrett
|Griffin
|#45
|K1
|Aldrick
|Rosas
|#6