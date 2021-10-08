DraftKings Madden Stream: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

QB RATING

Tom Brady 97 OVERALL – AWR 99 – SPD 59 – SAC 99 – MAC 97 – DAC 93 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Giovani Bernard

POWER BACK: Leonard Fournette

SLOT WR: Chris Godwin

SLOT CORNER: Ross Cockrell

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Scotty Miller — 94 SPEED CB — Jamel Dean — 93 SPEED MLB — Devin White — 92 SPEED CB — Sean Murphy-Bunting — 92 SPEED WR — Chris Godwin — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

QB — Tom Brady — 97 MLB — Lavonte David — 93 WR – Mike Evans — 91 LG — Ali Marpet — 90 DT — Vita Vea — 90 TE — Rob Gronkowski — 89 C — Ryan Jensen — 89 RT — Tristan Wirfs — 89 LOLB — Shaquil Barrett — 88 WR — Antonio Brown — 87

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

FIRE THE CANNON — Home Team players have their fatigue temporarily replenished while in the red zone.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB TOM BRADY

X – PRO READS

Zone: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure.

Trigger: Three consecutive completions of 5+ yards

Knockout: One sack

SS Trait – FEARLESS (Immune to throw penalties caused by pressure when feet are set in the pocket)

SS Trait – HOT ROUTE MASTER (Access to four extra hot routes during pre-play)

SS Trait – SET FEET LEAD (Increased throw power on bullet precision passes made while their feet are set)

SS Trait – CONDUCTOR (Able to make all hot route & blocking adjustments twice as fast)

SS Trait – CLUTCH (Midway through the fourth quarter in close games, players can easily enter, and remain in, the zone)

WR MIKE EVANS

X – DOUBLE ME

Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.

Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air

Knockout: One drop, incompletion or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (More consistency catching passes 10-20 yards from LoS, inside the numbers)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 20+ yards from the LoS; outside the numbers)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)

MLB LAVONTE DAVID

X – RUN STUFFER

Zone: Block shedding becomes more effective versus run plays.

Trigger: Two tackles for loss

Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – LURKER (Can make jumping, 180-degree interceptions while lurking in a zone in the middle of the field)

SS Trait – DEFLATER (Defenders with this ability will cause increased fatigue penalties when tackling a Ball Carrier with a non-conservative tackle)

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions and catch knockouts im mid zones)

SuperStars

WR CHRIS GODWIN

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (When lined up in the slot, makes faster cuts and has better hands when catching passes lass than 10 yards from the LoS.)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Catches more consistently while catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS, inside the numbers)

ROLB SHAQUIL BARRETT

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (uses faster, more dominant pass rush moves while rushing from the edge of the defense)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Still tackle effectively when trying to strip the ball)

LG ALI MARPET

SS Trait – POST UP (Almost guaranteed to win any double team block they are engaged in)

RT Tristan Wirfs

SS Trait – NATURAL TALENT (Starts every new blocking encounter with built-in resistance)

Depth Chart