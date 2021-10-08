DraftKings Madden Stream: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Buccaneers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Tom Brady 97 OVERALL – AWR 99 – SPD 59 – SAC 99 – MAC 97 – DAC 93 – THP 91
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Giovani Bernard
POWER BACK: Leonard Fournette
SLOT WR: Chris Godwin
SLOT CORNER: Ross Cockrell
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — Scotty Miller — 94 SPEED
- CB — Jamel Dean — 93 SPEED
- MLB — Devin White — 92 SPEED
- CB — Sean Murphy-Bunting — 92 SPEED
- WR — Chris Godwin — 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- QB — Tom Brady — 97
- MLB — Lavonte David — 93
- WR – Mike Evans — 91
- LG — Ali Marpet — 90
- DT — Vita Vea — 90
- TE — Rob Gronkowski — 89
- C — Ryan Jensen — 89
- RT — Tristan Wirfs — 89
- LOLB — Shaquil Barrett — 88
- WR — Antonio Brown — 87
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
FIRE THE CANNON — Home Team players have their fatigue temporarily replenished while in the red zone.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
QB TOM BRADY
X – PRO READS
Zone: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure.
Trigger: Three consecutive completions of 5+ yards
Knockout: One sack
SS Trait – FEARLESS (Immune to throw penalties caused by pressure when feet are set in the pocket)
SS Trait – HOT ROUTE MASTER (Access to four extra hot routes during pre-play)
SS Trait – SET FEET LEAD (Increased throw power on bullet precision passes made while their feet are set)
SS Trait – CONDUCTOR (Able to make all hot route & blocking adjustments twice as fast)
SS Trait – CLUTCH (Midway through the fourth quarter in close games, players can easily enter, and remain in, the zone)
WR MIKE EVANS
X – DOUBLE ME
Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.
Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air
Knockout: One drop, incompletion or three consecutive non-targets
SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (More consistency catching passes 10-20 yards from LoS, inside the numbers)
SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes 20+ yards from the LoS; outside the numbers)
SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)
MLB LAVONTE DAVID
X – RUN STUFFER
Zone: Block shedding becomes more effective versus run plays.
Trigger: Two tackles for loss
Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – LURKER (Can make jumping, 180-degree interceptions while lurking in a zone in the middle of the field)
SS Trait – DEFLATER (Defenders with this ability will cause increased fatigue penalties when tackling a Ball Carrier with a non-conservative tackle)
SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions and catch knockouts im mid zones)
SuperStars
WR CHRIS GODWIN
SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (When lined up in the slot, makes faster cuts and has better hands when catching passes lass than 10 yards from the LoS.)
SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Catches more consistently while catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS, inside the numbers)
ROLB SHAQUIL BARRETT
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (uses faster, more dominant pass rush moves while rushing from the edge of the defense)
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Still tackle effectively when trying to strip the ball)
LG ALI MARPET
SS Trait – POST UP (Almost guaranteed to win any double team block they are engaged in)
RT Tristan Wirfs
SS Trait – NATURAL TALENT (Starts every new blocking encounter with built-in resistance)
Depth Chart
Buccaneers Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Tom
|Brady
|#12
|QB2
|Blaine
|Gabbert
|#11
|RB1
|Ronald
|Jones II
|#27
|RB2
|Leonard
|Fournette
|#28
|RB3
|Giovani
|Bernard
|#25
|RB4
|Ke'Shawn
|Vaughn
|#21
|FB1
|Cameron
|Brate
|#84
|WR1
|Mike
|Evans
|#13
|WR2
|Chris
|Godwin
|#14
|WR3
|Antonio
|Brown
|#81
|WR4
|Scotty
|Miller
|#10
|WR5
|Tyler
|Johnson
|#18
|WR6
|Jaydon
|Mickens
|#85
|TE1
|Rob
|Gronkowski
|#87
|TE2
|O.J.
|Howard
|#80
|TE3
|Cameron
|Brate
|#84
|K1
|Ryan
|Succop
|#3