DraftKings Madden Stream: Arizona Cardinals 2022 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Cardinals to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Kyler Murray 83 OVERALL – AWR 83 – SPD 91 – SAC 89 – MAC 82 – DAC 84 – THP 90

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Chase Edmonds

POWER BACK: James Conner

SLOT WR: Christian Kirk

SLOT CORNER: Byron Murphy

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Rondale Moore - 94 SPEED SS - Isaiah Simmons - 93 SPEED WR - Christian Kirk - 92 SPEED FS - Budda Baker - 91 SPEED QB - Kyler Murray - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — DeAndre Hopkins — 98 LOLB – Chandler Jones — 95 LE — J.J. Watt — 94 FS – Budda Baker — 93 C – Rodney Hudson — 92 QB — Kyler Murray — 83 CB — Byron Murphy Jr. —82 WR — Christian Kirk — 80 K – Matt Prater — 80 WR — A.J. Green — 79

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

RISE UP RED SEA — Home Team gains momentum faster.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR DEANDRE HOPKINS

X – DOUBLE ME

Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.

Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air

Knockout: One drop, incompletion or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, inside the numbers)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (More consistency catching passes 10-20 yards from LoS, inside the numbers)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)

LOLB CHANDLER JONES

X – FEARMONGER

Zone: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.

Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Still tackle effectively when trying to strip the ball)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves and apply significant pressure off the edge)

SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Reach out of engaged blocks to tackle/sack nearby ball carriers)

LE J.J. WATT

X – RELENTLESS

Zone: Rush moves no longer cost points.

Trigger: One sack or tackle for loss

Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – EL TORO (More dominant bull rush wins when pass rush points are full)

SS Trait – SWIM CLUB (Ignores one bar of blocker resistance when attempting swim/club pass rush moves)

SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Does not need to spend a point on shed attempts during a run play)

SuperStars

QB KYLER MURRAY

SS Trait — ESCAPE ARTIST (Faster and more responsive to input while rolling out of the pocket)

SS Trait — GUNSLINGER (Faster passing animations and increased velocity on bullet passes)

FS BUDDA BAKER

SS Trait — MID ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any midfield zone coverage, less than 20 yards from LoS inside the numbers, and 10-20 outside)

SS Trait — UNFAKEABLE (Rarely faked out by ballcarrier moves)

C RODNEY HUDSON

SS Trait — MATADOR (stronger protection against bull rush moves attempted by defenders)

Depth Chart