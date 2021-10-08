DraftKings Madden Stream: Arizona Cardinals 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Cardinals to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Kyler Murray 83 OVERALL – AWR 83 – SPD 91 – SAC 89 – MAC 82 – DAC 84 – THP 90
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Chase Edmonds
POWER BACK: James Conner
SLOT WR: Christian Kirk
SLOT CORNER: Byron Murphy
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - Rondale Moore - 94 SPEED
- SS - Isaiah Simmons - 93 SPEED
- WR - Christian Kirk - 92 SPEED
- FS - Budda Baker - 91 SPEED
- QB - Kyler Murray - 91 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- WR — DeAndre Hopkins — 98
- LOLB – Chandler Jones — 95
- LE — J.J. Watt — 94
- FS – Budda Baker — 93
- C – Rodney Hudson — 92
- QB — Kyler Murray — 83
- CB — Byron Murphy Jr. —82
- WR — Christian Kirk — 80
- K – Matt Prater — 80
- WR — A.J. Green — 79
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
RISE UP RED SEA — Home Team gains momentum faster.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
WR DEANDRE HOPKINS
X – DOUBLE ME
Zone: Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage.
Trigger: Two receptions of 20+ yards in air
Knockout: One drop, incompletion or three consecutive non-targets
SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, inside the numbers)
SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (More consistency catching passes 10-20 yards from LoS, inside the numbers)
SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)
LOLB CHANDLER JONES
X – FEARMONGER
Zone: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Still tackle effectively when trying to strip the ball)
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves and apply significant pressure off the edge)
SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Reach out of engaged blocks to tackle/sack nearby ball carriers)
LE J.J. WATT
X – RELENTLESS
Zone: Rush moves no longer cost points.
Trigger: One sack or tackle for loss
Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – EL TORO (More dominant bull rush wins when pass rush points are full)
SS Trait – SWIM CLUB (Ignores one bar of blocker resistance when attempting swim/club pass rush moves)
SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Does not need to spend a point on shed attempts during a run play)
SuperStars
QB KYLER MURRAY
SS Trait — ESCAPE ARTIST (Faster and more responsive to input while rolling out of the pocket)
SS Trait — GUNSLINGER (Faster passing animations and increased velocity on bullet passes)
FS BUDDA BAKER
SS Trait — MID ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any midfield zone coverage, less than 20 yards from LoS inside the numbers, and 10-20 outside)
SS Trait — UNFAKEABLE (Rarely faked out by ballcarrier moves)
C RODNEY HUDSON
SS Trait — MATADOR (stronger protection against bull rush moves attempted by defenders)
Depth Chart
Cardinals Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Kyler
|Murray
|#1
|QB2
|Colt
|McCoy
|#12
|RB1
|Chase
|Edmonds
|#2
|RB2
|James
|Conner
|#6
|RB3
|Eno
|Benjamin
|#26
|RB4
|Jonathan
|Ward
|#29
|FB1
|Darrell
|Daniels
|#81
|WR1
|DeAndre
|Hopkins
|#10
|WR2
|Christian
|Kirk
|#13
|WR3
|A.J.
|Green
|#18
|WR4
|Rondale
|Moore
|#4
|WR5
|Andy
|Isabella
|#17
|WR6
|Antoine
|Wesley
|#84
|TE1
|Maxx
|Williams
|#87
|TE2
|Darrell
|Daniels
|#81
|TE3
|Demetrius
|Harris
|#86
|K1
|Matt
|Prater
|#5