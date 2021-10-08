DraftKings Madden Stream: Los Angeles Rams 2022 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Rams to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Matthew Stafford 84 OVERALL – AWR 86 – SPD 76 – SAC 90 – MAC 85 – DAC 86 – THP 95
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Darrell Henderson Jr.
POWER BACK: Cam Akers
SLOT WR: Cooper Kupp
SLOT CORNER: Jalen Ramsey
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - DeSean Jackson - 95 SPEED
- CB - Jalen Ramsey - 92 SPEED
- CB - Darious Williams - 91 SPEED
- RB - Cam Akers - 90 SPEED
- WR - Robert Woods - 90 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- RE — Aaron Donald — 99
- CB — Jalen Ramsey — 99
- WR — Cooper Kupp — 87
- LT — Andrew Whitworth — 86
- P — Johnny Hekker — 86
- WR — Robert Woods — 86
- CB — Darious Williams — 84
- QB — Matthew Stafford — 84
- DT — Sebastian Joseph-Day — 83
- RB — Cam Akers — 82
M-Factor
Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.
RAMS HOUSE — Home Team gains bonus momentum for defensive stops.
SuperStar X-FACTORS
RE AARON DONALD
X – BLITZ
Zone: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.
Trigger: Two defensive line sacks
Knockout: One down played
SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves against outside zone plays)
SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Apply pressure to the QB from a greater distance)
SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when pass rush points are full)
CB JALEN RAMSEY
X – BOTTLENECK
Zone: Dominantly win man press attempts.
Trigger: Two forced incompletions
Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed
SS Trait – BENCH PRESS (Apply bonus fatigue to their man coverage target after a successful press win)
SS Trait – ACROBAT (Increased range on pass breakups and interceptions )
SS Trait – ONE STEP AHEAD (React much faster to receiver cut moves when in man coverage)
SuperStars
LT ANDREW WHITWORTH
SS Trait – UNSPUN (Defend against spin pass rush moves as if they had an additional resistance point)
WR COOPER KUPP
SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)
SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (When lined up in the slot; makes faster cuts and has better hands when catching passes lass than 10 yards from the LoS)
P Johnny Hekker
SS Trait – FOCUSED KICKER (Slower kicking meter for better power and accuracy)
Depth Chart
Rams Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|No.
|QB1
|Matthew
|Stafford
|#16
|QB2
|John
|Wolford
|#9
|RB1
|Cam
|Akers
|#23
|RB2
|Darrell
|Henderson Jr.
|#27
|RB3
|Sony
|Michel
|#25
|RB4
|Jake
|Funk
|#34
|FB1
|Johnny
|Mundt
|#82
|WR1
|Robert
|Woods
|#17
|WR2
|Cooper
|Kupp
|#10
|WR3
|DeSean
|Jackson
|#1
|WR4
|Van
|Jefferson
|#12
|WR5
|Tutu
|Atwell
|#15
|WR6
|Ben
|Skowronek
|#18
|TE1
|Tyler
|Higbee
|#89
|TE2
|Brycen
|Hopkins
|#88
|TE3
|Jacob
|Harris
|#87
|K1
|Matt
|Gay
|#8