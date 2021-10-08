DraftKings Madden Stream: Los Angeles Rams 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Rams to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Matthew Stafford 84 OVERALL – AWR 86 – SPD 76 – SAC 90 – MAC 85 – DAC 86 – THP 95

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Darrell Henderson Jr.

POWER BACK: Cam Akers

SLOT WR: Cooper Kupp

SLOT CORNER: Jalen Ramsey

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - DeSean Jackson - 95 SPEED CB - Jalen Ramsey - 92 SPEED CB - Darious Williams - 91 SPEED RB - Cam Akers - 90 SPEED WR - Robert Woods - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RE — Aaron Donald — 99 CB — Jalen Ramsey — 99 WR — Cooper Kupp — 87 LT — Andrew Whitworth — 86 P — Johnny Hekker — 86 WR — Robert Woods — 86 CB — Darious Williams — 84 QB — Matthew Stafford — 84 DT — Sebastian Joseph-Day — 83 RB — Cam Akers — 82

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

RAMS HOUSE — Home Team gains bonus momentum for defensive stops.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RE AARON DONALD

X – BLITZ

Zone: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped.

Trigger: Two defensive line sacks

Knockout: One down played

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves against outside zone plays)

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Faster run shed moves against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Apply pressure to the QB from a greater distance)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins when pass rush points are full)

CB JALEN RAMSEY

X – BOTTLENECK

Zone: Dominantly win man press attempts.

Trigger: Two forced incompletions

Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – BENCH PRESS (Apply bonus fatigue to their man coverage target after a successful press win)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Increased range on pass breakups and interceptions )

SS Trait – ONE STEP AHEAD (React much faster to receiver cut moves when in man coverage)

SuperStars

LT ANDREW WHITWORTH

SS Trait – UNSPUN (Defend against spin pass rush moves as if they had an additional resistance point)

WR COOPER KUPP

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (When lined up in the slot; makes faster cuts and has better hands when catching passes lass than 10 yards from the LoS)

P Johnny Hekker

SS Trait – FOCUSED KICKER (Slower kicking meter for better power and accuracy)

Depth Chart