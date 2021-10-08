DraftKings Madden Stream: Seattle Seahawks 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Seahawks to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Russell Wilson 94 OVERALL – AWR 91 – SPD 95 – SAC 94 – MAC 94 – DAC 91 – THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Chris Carson

POWER BACK: Chris Carson

SLOT WR: Tyler Lockett

SLOT CORNER: Ugo Amadi

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — D.K. Metcalf — 95 SPEED WR — Tyler Lockett — 93 SPEED SS — Jamal Adams — 91 SPEED CB — Tre Flowers — 91 SPEED RB — Rashaad Penny — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

QB — Russell Wilson — 94 MLB — Bobby Wagner — 93 SS — Jamal Adams — 90 WR — Tyler Lockett — 89 RB — Chris Carson — 88 WR — D.K. Metcalf — 88 LT — Duane Brown — 83 FS — Quandre Diggs — 82 P — Michael Dickson — 81 RG — Gabe Jackson —80

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

THE 12’S — Away Team has distorted play art on 3rd and 4th down.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

MLB BOBBY WAGNER

X – AVALANCHE

Zone: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles.

Trigger: Three hit-stick tackles

Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins against WR, HB, or TE)

SS Trait – TACKLE SUPREME (Better conservative/dive tackling, are rarely faked out by ball carrier moves)

SS Trait — ENFORCER (Don’t allow broken tackles when hit-sticking ball carriers – regardless of the runner’s size or power)

SS JAMAL ADAMS

X – AVALANCHE

Zone: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles.

Trigger: Three hit-stick tackles

Knockout: 30 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait — FLAT ZONE KO (Force more catch knockouts and react quicker in any flat zone coverage, less than 10 yards from LoS & outside hashes)

SS Trait — STONE WALL (Frequently prevent additional yardage gains while tackling)

SS Trait — ENFORCER (Don’t allow broken tackles when hit-sticking ball carriers – regardless of the runner’s size or power)

QB RUSSELL WILSON

X – BLITZ RADAR

Zone: Highlights extra blitzers.

Trigger: Three scrambles of 10+ yards

Knockout: Two sacks

SS Trait – ESCAPE ARTIST (Faster and more responsive to input while rolling out of the pocket)

SS Trait – GUTSY SCRAMBLER (Immune to throw penalties caused by pressure while on the run)

SS Trait – DASHING DEADEYE (perfect accuracy on all throws under 40 yards while running outside the pocket)

SS Trait – AGILE EXTENDER (Almost guaranteed to evade the first sack attempt by a blitzing DB in the pocket)

SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Faster passing animations and increased velocity on bullet passes)

SuperStars

WR DK METCALF

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Receivers with this ability catch more consistently while catching passes 20+ yards from the LoS; outside the numbers)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (When in the red zone, receivers with this ability have a better chance to win contested catches against single coverage)

Depth Chart