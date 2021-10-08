DraftKings Madden Stream: San Francisco 49ers 2022 Depth Chart

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. You can watch the games on the DraftKings YouTube channel, the DK Live app (download here) or on Twitch. You can also keep up with the latest settings, schedule and update information on the Madden info page.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the 49ers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 2022. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Trey Lance 74 OVERALL – AWR 74 – SPD 87 – SAC 85 – MAC 79 – DAC 79 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Raheem Mostert

POWER BACK: Trey Sermon

SLOT WR: Mohamed Sanu Sr.

SLOT CORNER: K’Waun Williams

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

RB - Raheem Mostert - 97 SPEED WR - Deebo Samuel - 92 SPEED CB - Emmanuel Moseley - 92 SPEED WR - Brandon Aiyuk - 91 SPEED CB - Jason Verrett - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

TE – George Kittle — 96 MLB – Fred Warner — 94 LT — Trent Williams — 94 RE – Nick Bosa — 90 FB – Kyle Juszczyk — 87 C – Alex Mack — 86 RB — Raheem Mostert —86 LE – Arik Armstead — 84 CB – Jason Verrett — 84 FS — Jimmie Ward — 84

M-Factor

Each team has its own specific M-Factor that shows up at its home stadium.

UNSTABLE GROUND — Away Team has an increasingly hard time changing directions.

SuperStar X-FACTORS

TE GEORGE KITTLE

X – YAC’EM UP

Zone: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle.

Trigger: Three 20+ yard receptions

Knockout: One drop, incompletion or three consecutive non-targets

SS Trait – ROUTE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes regardless of where they line up)

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, inside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (More consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, outside the numbers)

RE NICK BOSA

X- RELENTLESS

Zone: Rush moves no longer cost points.

Trigger: One sack or tackle for loss

Knockout: 20 offensive yards allowed

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Faster, more dominant pass rush moves off the edge)

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Ignore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting speed rush moves)

SS Trait – EXTRA CREDIT (Granted an additional maximum pass rush move point)

SuperStars

LT TRENT WILLIAMS

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Reduce an edge rushers chance of using a quick shed move )

SS Trait – ALL DAY (Allows less frequent shed attempts by their block target.)

DT ARIK ARMSTEAD

SS Trait – SWIM CLUB (Ignore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting swim/club pass rush moves)

SS Trait – DEFENSIVE RALLY (Grant a bonus pass rush point to all DL on any 3rd & 4th down)

MLB Fred Warner

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Forces more catch knockouts and react quicker in any mid-field zone coverage; Less than 20 yards from the LoS inside the numbers and 10-20 outside)

SS Trait – OUTMATCHED (Highly likely to win contested catches vs. RBs)

