Pat Mayo, Rob Pizzola and Cam Stewart give their 2021 NFL Week 5 Best Bets with their Gold, Silver and Bronze Selections of the Week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Entry]

Week 5 — Best Bets | DraftKings Picks | Game Picks | Optimizer

Week 5 — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2021 NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Gold Picks

Mayo: ARZ -4

Pizzola: KC -3

Cam: CIN +3

2021 NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Silver Picks

Mayo: LAC -2

Pizzola: MIN -8.5

Cam: IND +7

2021 NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Bronze Picks

Mayo: NO -2.5

Pizzola: Under 39.5 NE/HOU

Cam: SF +4

2021 NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Last Week (Season)

Gold: 3-0 (10-2)

Silver: 1-2 (3-9)

Bronze: 2-1 (6-6)

2021 NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Season

Mayo: Gold 3-1; Silver 0-4; Bronze 0-4

Pizzola: Gold 3-1; Silver 0-4; Bronze 3-1

Cam: Gold 4-0; Silver 3-1; Bronze 3-1

*All lines from DraftKings Sportsbook

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and was a finalist for four FSWA Awards in 2020 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 21 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.