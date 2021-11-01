2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups, Adds

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with the common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting. Plus, why you should take advantage of the bonus offers from sports betting sites.

2021 Week 9 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: SEA, TB, WAS, DET

2021 Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Carlos Hyde J.D. McKissic Boston Scott Ty Johnson Latavius Murray Mark Ingram Rex Burkhead Sony Michel Samaje Perine Jaret Patterson JaMycal Hasty Jeremy McNichols Brandon Bolden

2021 Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Kadarius Toney Hunter Renfrow Rashod Bateman DeVante Parker Jamison Crowder Michael Gallup Will Fuller Tim Patrick Van Jefferson Darnell Mooney “Toons” Christian Kirk Jamal Agnew Amon-Ra St. Brown Marquez Callaway Kalif Raymond Allen Lazard K.J. Osborn Rondale Moore Nico Collins

2021 Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Pat Freiermuth Dan Arnold Logan Thomas C.J. Uzomah Tyler Conklin Evan Engram Cole Kmet

2021 Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Carson Wentz Tua Tagovailoa﻿ Derek Carr

2021 Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

Saints Raiders Colts Cowboys Dolphins

2021 Week 8 Waiver Wire: RB Snap Share Leaders

Najee Harris 84% Khalil Herbert 84% Jonathan Taylor 78%

