Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 1

We have a nine-game NBA slate on this first day of November. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are no games with a total of at least 230 and only two games with a total of at least 220 (CLE/CHA and WAS/ATL). The TOR/NYK game has the lowest total on the slate at 208. The Clippers are the biggest favorite at 11 points over the Thunder and there are three games with spreads at three points or lower (SA/IND, CHI/BOS and DEN/MEM). Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter and by checking out our NBA Cheat Sheet here on Playbook.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs @ Indiana Pacers ($9,200) – Murray was $6,800 when the season began. Now he’s $9,200. Inflation!! But at least it’s not the Fed-induced, money-printing kind that is permeating through our economy right now. Murray has legitimately been good, scoring at least 20 points in each of the past three games, grabbing double-digit rebounds in two of those contests, dishing out nine, eight and 15 assists while contributing defensive stats. That’s translated to 71, 51.5 and 48.3 DKFP.

Despite DraftKings Sportsbook having this game with a 217 total, the game environment should be a good one. The Spurs are fifth in offensive pace while the Pacers are 11th. Meanwhile, Indiana is 20th in defensive efficiency while San Antonio is 11th.

Against point guards, the Pacers boost the FPPM by 7.92%.

Other Options – LaMelo Ball ($8,500)

Value

Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets @ Memphis Grizzlies ($4,400) - Morris isn’t the sexiest option and the probability of scoring in the teens is more likely than not. That said, he’s starting and has played 35 and 31 minutes in two of the past three games. He’s produced 28 and 30.5 DKFP over that span.

It’s a pace-up spot for the Nuggets as Memphis is 15th in offensive pace. Against point guards, they boost the FPPM by 17.22%, the second-highest in the league.

Other Options – T.J. McConnell ($4,800)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics ($9,000) – LaVine has cooled off a bit after he opened the season up with two 30-burgers which translated to 49 and 52.25 DKFP. He’s still playing around 34 minutes and garnering a usage rate in the 27% to 30% range. He’s scored at least 20 points in each of the past three games and now gets a matchup against a Celtics team that boosts the FPPM to shooting guards by a whopping 24.24%.

Other Options – Anthony Edwards ($8,200)

Value

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers @ Philadelphia 76ers ($3,700) – Simons is the microwave off the bench for the Trail Blazers. He’s scored double-digits in all but one game this season. The minutes have fluctuated, from a low of 18 to a high of 28. The usage rate has been from 16.6% to 27.8%. That said, he’s scored at least 15 DKFP in every game this season with three over 20. The usage, price, floor and upside are too good for me to ignore.

Other Options – Terance Mann ($4,600)

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls ($9,900) – The matchup isn’t the greatest as the Bulls are fourth in defensive efficiency and are 21st in offensive pace. That said, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Celtics favored by only 2.5 points at home, so this should be a competitive affair with Tatum getting his full allotment of playing time.

Tatum has a usage rate of 33% on the season and he’s attempted at least 30 shots twice. He’s also averaging a whopping 39 minutes per game! He’s scored at least 30 DKFP in every game with two above 50 and a high of 62.4.

Other Options – Jaylen Brown ($8,800)

Value

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Clippers ($5,200) – Giddey has been pretty good for a rookie. The usage rate is 19% while he’s shooting 45% from the field. He’s contributed some points, rebounds and assists while racking up steals. His free-throw shooting has been the biggest bugaboo but it’s a good thing that daily fantasy isn’t a categories format.

He’s played at least 27 minutes in all but one game this season and scored at least 20 DKFP in all but one, with two games above 30 and a high of 47. The Clippers are double-digit favorites in this one so the chance of a blowout is high. Giddey should still get the minutes regardless of the game script.

Other Options – Kyle Anderson ($4,300)

Power Forward

Stud

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics ($8,600) – There are four players with a higher projection than DeRozan at the position but they are all more expensive and DeRozan could match or at least come close to their production. He’s scored at least 20 points in all but one game this season and produced at least 34 DKFP in every game, with three games above 40. He’s on the court for around 35 minutes per game and garners a usage rate in the low 30% range.

This game should be a competitive, back-and-forth affair and the Celtics boost the FPPM to small forwards by 7.58%.

Other Options – Julius Randle ($9,700)

Value

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic @ Minnesota Timberwolves ($5,000) – The price isn’t a screaming value. In fact, it’s probably a little too high to be considered a true value but Wagner has been so consistent that the floor is appealing. He’s scored double-digits in every game this season and gone for at least 19 DKFP in every contest. He’s averaging 32.3 minutes per game and garners a 17% usage rate. He’s shooting 49% from the field and contributing a little something in every category.

It’s a pace-up spot, as Minnesota is fifth in offensive pace, so there should be more possessions to accumulate fantasy goodies.

Other Options – Larry Nance Jr. ($3,500)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets @ Memphis Grizzlies ($11,000) – Jokic has the highest floor/ceiling projection on the slate. He stuffs the stat sheet and can triple-double on any given night. He’s gone over 50 DKFP four times with a high of 70. In the other two games, he only scored in the 40s due to the games being blowouts. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Grizzlies favored by 1.5 points at home so the likelihood of Jokic not getting his full allotment of minutes is decreased. Jokic averages a robust 1.62 DKFP per minute.

Other Option – Domantas Sabonis ($10,100), Julius Randle ($9,700)

Value

Andre Drummond, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($4,400) – Joel Embiid (rest) is out so Drummond will likely get the start. Not much analysis is needed. Drummond is averaging 1.41 DKFP per minute in 79 minutes this season and should get around 30 minutes in this one.

Other Options – Steven Adams ($4,900)

