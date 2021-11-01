NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 1

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

I gave this one out at +3.5 on Twitter, hinging off the news that Joel Embiid would rest for this game. I suppose there’s an outside shot Portland rests a vet for this game, but I was shocked to see this one re-open with the Blazers as a dog. They are coming off a loss last night and playing an east coast back-to-back, but this opens up a huge bounce-back opportunity. The line is a little fishy at this point, but it doesn’t seem like enough of an adjustment has been made going from +5 to +2 here. I’ll gladly take the points here with Embiid sidelined.

NYK/MIN ML Parlay — Play at -130 or better

This is another play I was able to get out on Twitter, but the line has since pushed this to the -140 range. Be patient, these numbers move a lot in the NBA, and I think locking in -130 is still obtainable.

The Raptors are off to an impressive start, winning four of their last six after and embarrassing opening night performance. But No. 4 overall pick Scottie Barnes has been a huge part of the success, averaging right around 18 points and nine boards per game. A thumb injury has downgraded the rookie to doubtful for this one, leaving Toronto in a tough road spot against the top seed in the east. The Knicks are 5-1 so far, and have taken care of business night in and night out, outside of one massive dud. I think that was eye opening for the Knicks, and they’ll show up at home for this game.

As for the Timberwolves, we’re laying a lot of juice on them, but they’ve been a solid team. But this is more about how bad the Magic are. Orlando is a mess of developing prospects with no veteran leadership, all traded away at last season’s deadline. Look for the Wolves to do their part at home here.

