NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 2

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Tuesday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.
This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.
I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.
Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.
Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.
Key News to Monitor for November 2
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Detroit Pistons
|G. Antetokounmpo (P), G. Allen (P), R. Hood (P), J. Holiday (O), B. Lopez (O), K. Middleton (O)
|Allen (if available) will see a significantly expanded role with Holiday & Middleton out.
|Detroit Pistons
|Milwaukee Bucks
|S. Bey (P)
|Bey is expected to suit up.
|Miami Heat
|Dallas Mavericks
|B. Adebayo (Q), M. Strus (O)
|D. Dedmon to see a bump in minutes if Adebayo is out.
|Dallas Mavericks
|Miami Heat
|K. Porzingis (Q), M. Kleber (O)
|D. Finney-Smith to see an expanded role if Porzingis is unable to play.
|Sacramento Kings
|Utah Jazz
|TBD
|TBD
|Utah Jazz
|Sacramento Kings
|TBD
|TBD
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Phoenix Suns
|B. Ingram (Q), D. Graham (Q), G. Temple (Q)
|J. Valanciunas to see an expanded offensive role if Ingram is out.
|Phoenix Suns
|New Orleans Pelicans
|D. Ayton (Q), C. Payne (O)
|J. McGee will see an expanded role if Ayton is out.
|Houston Rockets
|Los Angeles Lakers
|J. Tate (Q), D. Theis (Q)
|K. Martin Jr. will see a bump in minutes if Theis is unable to play.
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Houston Rockets
|TBD
|TBD
DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds
TBD
Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 2)
TBD
Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).
21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.
Loading comments...