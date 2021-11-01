NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 2

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Tuesday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.

This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.

I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.

Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.

Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.

Key News to Monitor for November 2 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons G. Antetokounmpo (P), G. Allen (P), R. Hood (P), J. Holiday (O), B. Lopez (O), K. Middleton (O) Allen (if available) will see a significantly expanded role with Holiday & Middleton out. Detroit Pistons Milwaukee Bucks S. Bey (P) Bey is expected to suit up. Miami Heat Dallas Mavericks B. Adebayo (Q), M. Strus (O) D. Dedmon to see a bump in minutes if Adebayo is out. Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat K. Porzingis (Q), M. Kleber (O) D. Finney-Smith to see an expanded role if Porzingis is unable to play. Sacramento Kings Utah Jazz TBD TBD Utah Jazz Sacramento Kings TBD TBD New Orleans Pelicans Phoenix Suns B. Ingram (Q), D. Graham (Q), G. Temple (Q) J. Valanciunas to see an expanded offensive role if Ingram is out. Phoenix Suns New Orleans Pelicans D. Ayton (Q), C. Payne (O) J. McGee will see an expanded role if Ayton is out. Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers J. Tate (Q), D. Theis (Q) K. Martin Jr. will see a bump in minutes if Theis is unable to play. Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets TBD TBD

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds

TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 2)

TBD

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.