MLB Best Bets: Baseball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 2

Houston fought off elimination in Game 5, but can they do it again on Tuesday? Here’s how to approach Game 6 of the World Series via DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you want to sweat out these picks with me, follow me on Twitter: @Nick_Friar.

Garcia is running on short rest Tuesday, but the right-hander didn’t exactly go the distance last time out. He managed to only give up one run over 3 2/3 innings in Game 3 on Friday, despite the fact he walked four and gave up three hits. Garcia also punched out six throughout his 72-pitch outing, providing another reminder he can rack up strikeouts in short order.

But the Astros have their backs against the wall, and there are two games left in the series, at most. As much as Houston could use a four-inning outing from Garcia, it’ll be all hands on deck from the jump. Now, that could mean Garcia hunts strikeouts early, but it’s near certain Dusty Baker will have a short leash on the righty. As much as the Braves only got to him for one run in Game 3, they reached base a lot in a short amount of time. With Houston in a tight spot down 3-2 in the series, Baker can’t afford to trust Garcia that much again.

The Braves may be in the driver’s seat coming into Game 6, but there’s still a sense of urgency for them. A Game 7 on the road, against a team with World Series experience, is far from ideal — even with Ian Anderson set to be on full rest if there’s a game on Wednesday.

But even if the Braves try to show confidence and wear it, if Fried gets hit hard like he did in Game 2, there is a limit on how long they’ll hang him out to dry. I tend to think Fried is in for another rough night on Tuesday. After starting out the postseason strong, he’s struggled in back-to-back starts. Good or bad, we haven’t seen him go past the sixth inning yet this postseason, so seeing him go no more than five frames Tuesday is very much in play.

Although he’s left a little bit to be desired on the fantasy front, Riley has gone 10-for-26 since Atlanta’s final game vs. the Dodgers. He hasn’t gone yard since Game 1 of the NLCS, but he does have four doubles during this six-game stretch. Riley started the postseason ice cold against right-handed pitching, posting a .599 OPS while going 4-for-26 from Game 1 of the NLDS through Game 5 of the NLCS. However, eight of his 10 hits since Game 6 of the NLCS have come against right-handers (throughout 21 at-bats), logging 11 total bases in the process.

As much as the Astros have managed to survive without Lance McCullers since the ALCS, that has to catch up with them at some point. Sure, the Braves have a similar situation with Charlie Morton going down, but the extended performance they got from Fried in Game 2 and Anderson’s strong Game 3 outing has helped conserve the bullpen, which has been a vital part of Atlanta’s success throughout the postseason.

Ultimately, the Braves relievers are what make the difference for me in this one with both offenses showing in this series they can take it to any starter.

Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Refer a friend and get a free DraftKings Sportsbook bet up to $100! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.