NFL Betting Trends: Team Records Against the Spread and Totals on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 10

Week 10 starts with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins squaring up in South Beach. But before we get to the trends of this week, let’s take a look back at Week 9. Last week saw nine underdogs cover, six of which won straight up. The over/under split right down the middle at seven each.

Week 10 will have four teams on a bye: Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Houston Texans.

Here are some key definitions of acronyms that we’ll use throughout the article:

SU: Straight Up

ATS: Against the Spread

O/U: Over/Under

MOV: Margin of Victory

+/-: Plus/Minus

Let’s get to the numbers on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Ravens are 6-1 SU in their last seven games.

Ravens are 9-0 ATS in their previous nine games vs. the Dolphins.

Ravens are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

Ravens are 4-1-1 ATS in their previous six Thursday games.

Ravens are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as a favorite.

Under is 5-1 in Ravens’ previous six road games.

Under is 7-3-1 in Ravens’ last 11 road games against a team with a losing home record.

Dolphins are 1-7 SU in their previous eight games.

Dolphins are 0-6 ATS in their last six games when playing at home vs. the Ravens.

Dolphins are 10-4 ATS in their previous 14 home games.

Dolphins are 1-3-1 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

Under is 9-2-1 in Dolphins' previous 12 Thursday games.

Saints are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games.

Saints are 2-5 SU in their previous seven games vs. the Titans.

Saints are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss.

Saints are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games following a SU loss.

Over is 5-1 in Saints' last games following a SU loss.

Over is 4-1 in Saints' previous five games overall.

Under is 5-2 in Saints’ last seven games as a road underdog.

Titans are 5-0 SU in their previous five games.

Titans are 5-0 ATS in their last five games.

Titans are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games overall.

Under is 4-1 in Titans' last five home games.

Over is 7-2 in Titans' previous nine against a team with a winning record.

Browns are 5-1 ATS in their last six games on the road.

Browns are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight games vs. the Patriots.

Browns are 5-0 ATS in their last five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Over is 4-0 in Browns' previous four against a team with a winning record.

Patriots are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

Patriots are 4-1 SU in their previous five games.

New England is 1-4 SU in their last five games at home.

New England is 5-0 SU in their previous five games when playing at home vs. the Browns.

Under is 4-0 in the Patriots' last four home games against a team with a winning road record.

Over is 4-1 in Patriots' previous five games overall.

Lions are 0-10 SU in their last 10 games.

Lions are 0-5 SU in their previous five games vs. the Steelers.

Lions are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss.

Under is 5-1 in the Lions' previous six games overall.

Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

Steelers are 4-1 SU in their previous five games.

Steelers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games at home.

Steelers are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games following a SU win.

Steelers are 0-8 ATS in their last eight games as a favorite.

Over is 4-0 in Steelers' last four games when playing on Sunday following a Monday night game.

Jaguars are 1-7 SU in their last eight games when playing on the road vs. the Colts.

Jaguars are 4-8 ATS in their previous 12 games.

Jaguars are 10-1-1 ATS in their last 12 games against Indianapolis.

Jaguars are 1-5 ATS in their previous six road games against a team with a losing home record.

Under is 6-1 in Jaguars' last seven games overall.

Colts are 4-2 SU in their previous six games.

Colts are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Colts are 7-1 SU in their previous eight games when playing at home vs. Jacksonville.

Colts are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall.

Colts are 4-0 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 8-2 in the previous 10 meetings in Indianapolis.

Falcons are 4-9 SU in their last 13 games.

Falcons are 4-2 ATS in their previous six games.

Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Dallas.

Falcons are 11-5 ATS in their previous 16 road games.

Over is 4-1 in the Falcons' last five against a team with a winning record.

Over is 4-1 in the Falcons' previous five games overall.

Cowboys are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games.

Cowboys are 7-1 ATS in their previous eight games overall.

Cowboys are 0-4 ATS in their last four games following a double-digit loss at home.

Cowboys are 3-8 ATS in their previous 11 games following an ATS loss.

Over is 4-1 in Cowboys' last five games as a favorite.

Bills are 13-5-1 ATS in their last 19 games.

Bills are 10-5 SU in their previous 15 games vs. the Jets.

Bills are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four against the AFC East.

Bills are 5-1-1 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Under is 4-0 in Bills' previous four against a team with a losing record.

NY Jets are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games.

NY Jets are 2-5 SU in their previous seven games when playing at home vs. Buffalo.

Jets are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games overall.

Jets are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games as a home underdog.

Over is 5-0 in the Jets' last five games overall.

Buccaneers are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Buccaneers are 4-1 SU in their previous five games this season.

Buccaneers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games as a road favorite.

Buccaneers are 10-2 SU in their previous 12 games on the road.

Buccaneers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games as a road favorite.

Over is 7-3 in Buccaneers' previous 10 games as a road favorite.

Washington is 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.

Washington is 1-6 SU in their previous seven games at home.

Washington is 0-4 ATS in their last four games following a bye week.

Washington is 0-5 ATS in their previous five games as an underdog.

Under is 8-3 in Washington’s last 11 home games.

Panthers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games vs. Arizona.

Panthers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games as a road underdog.

Panthers are 9-2 ATS in their previous 11 road games.

Under is 10-2 in the Panthers' last 12 games overall.

Cardinals are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games.

Cardinals are 2-5 SU in their last seven games when playing at home vs. the Panthers.

Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games following a SU win.

Under is 4-0 in the Cardinals' last four games as a favorite.

Vikings are 4-8 SU in their last 12 games.

Vikings are 4-11 ATS in their previous 15 games.

Vikings are 4-2 SU in their last six games vs. the Chargers.

Vikings are 4-1 ATS in their previous five road games against a team with a winning home record.

Over is 6-0 in Vikings' last six road games.

Chargers are 9-3 SU in their previous 12 games.

Chargers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games this season.

Chargers are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight games as a favorite.

Under is 5-2 in Chargers' last seven home games.

Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Seahawks are 11-3 ATS in their previous 14 games as a road underdog.

Seahawks are 2-5 SU in their last seven games.

Seahawks are 0-5-1 ATS in their previous six games vs. the Packers.

Under is 4-0 in Seahawks' last 4 road games.

Under is 14-3 in Seahawks’ previous 17 games overall.

Packers are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games overall.

Packers are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games as a favorite.

Under is 4-0 in Packers’ last 4 games as a favorite.

Eagles are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games.

Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their previous five games vs. the Broncos.

Eagles are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games on the road.

Eagles are 2-4 SU in their previous six games when playing on the road vs. the Broncos.

Eagles are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games as a road underdog.

Over is 5-2 in the Eagles' previous seven games overall.

Broncos are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

Broncos are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home.

Chiefs are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

Chiefs are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games vs. Las Vegas.

Chiefs are 3-13 ATS in their last 16 games following a SU win.

Chiefs are 0-4 ATS in their previous four against the AFC West.

Under is 4-0 in Chiefs’ last four games overall.

Under is 4-0 in Chiefs' previous four games as a favorite.

Raiders are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Raiders are 6-3 SU in their previous nine games.

Raiders are 1-5 SU in their last six games when playing at home vs. Kansas City.

Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games as an underdog.

Over is 10-0-1 in the Raiders' last 11 games as a home underdog.

Home team is 7-2 ATS in their previous nine meetings.

Rams are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Rams are 4-1 SU in their previous five games.

Rams are 5-1 SU in their last six games on the road.

Rams are 1-6 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Rams are 1-4 SU in their previous five games vs. San Francisco.

Over is 4-1-1 in the Rams' last six road games.

Under is 3-1-1 in Rams' previous five games overall.

Under is 6-2 in Rams' last eight games following a SU loss.

49ers are 1-5 ATS in their previous six games.

49ers are 1-5 SU in their last six games.

49ers are 0-8 SU in their previous eight games at home.

Over is 4-0 in the 49ers' last four home games against a team with a winning road record.

Over is 4-1 in 49ers' previous five Monday games.

