Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Values, Lineup Strategy for November 10

There are three games in the NHL on Wednesday with the Wild the largest favorites on the docket on DraftKings Sportsbook. Dallas is also a notable home favorite over Nashville, whereas Toronto is receiving road chalk in Philadelphia. Here’s a peek at a number of players to consider using in your DraftKings lineups on Wednesday.

Top Line Stacks

Wild at Coyotes

Marcus Foligno ($3,300) - Joel Eriksson Ek ($6,500) - Kevin Fiala ($6,500)

The sample size is small, but Eriksson Ek, Fiala and Foligno have driven possession with a 62.3 Corsi For percentage and generated an impressive 24.06 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. With Arizona allowing the most goals per game in the league, the matchup is soft, too.

Stars vs. Predators

Jason Robertson ($4,700) - Roope Hintz ($5,800) - Joe Pavelski ($5,500)

After clicking for 4.0 goals and 13.37 High-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 last season, Hintz and Robertson haven’t scored once this season despite generating an incredible 19.28 high-danger chances. There’s positive regression ahead for the duo, and Pavelski’s a proven scorer to fill out the cost-effective stack. All three skate on the No. 1 power-play unit, too.

Superstar to Build Around

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN at ARI ($7,400) - As noted, Minnesota lands in a soft matchup Wednesday, and Kaprizov is still sporting an unsustainably low 4.9% shooting percentage. He’s been able to buoy his fantasy numbers by registering seven assists and 41 shots, and the goals should follow. If you’re looking for a standalone option from the Wild, here’s your target.

Value on Offense

Michael Bunting, TOR at PHI ($4,400) - Despite skating on a dangerous line with Auston Matthews ($9,200) and William Nylander ($7,300), Bunting has recorded just a single goal and two assists through the past nine games. Toronto’s No. 1 line has generated 18.98 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 while also driving possession with a 62.8 Corsi For percentage. Bunting’s in flier territory at this salary.

James van Riemsdyk, PHI vs. TOR ($3,000) - With a 3.6% shooting percentage and a role on the No. 1 power-play unit, expect Riemsdyk to find the back of the net more frequently moving forward. The Maple Leafs have also allowed four goals or more in five of their past nine games, so van Riemsdyk should have chances Wednesday.

Stud Goalies

Cam Talbot, MIN at ARI ($8,100) - Expect Talbot to be popular Wednesday. The Wild have surrendered the second fewest expected goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 in the league, and Arizona has scored the fourth fewest. Just note, Talbot hasn’t been sharp of late with 11 goals allowed on just 97 shots through the past three games.

Carter Hart, PHI vs. TOR ($7,600) - There could be sneaky upside for Hart against Toronto. The Maple Leafs have attempted the second most shots per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 in the league, so there’s potential for Hart to post a contest-high save total. Additionally, Philadelphia is allowing the fifth fewest goals per game in the league. Toronto might also be without captain John Tavares, as he’s nursing an undisclosed injury.

Value on Defense

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI vs. MIN ($4,400) - With five points — one goal — through his past four games, Gostisbehere enters in excellent form. He’s quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit and also providing solid secondary statistics with 24 shots and 12 blocks through 12 games. Just remember, as noted, it’s a tough matchup against the Wild.

Dante Fabbro, NSH at DAL ($2,600) - There’s probably not a lot of upside with Fabbro, but he’s projected to pair with No. 1 defenseman Roman Josi ($7,900), and his salary offers considerable savings. Fabbro’s shot and block volume is also a little down this year, and playing top-pairing minutes should provide an uptick in each statistic.

Power-Play Defenseman

Morgan Rielly, TOR at PHI ($6,100) - Monday’s loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Maple Leafs, and Rielly collected five assists and 11 shots during that stretch. He’s locked in as the quarterback on the No. 1 power-play unit, and the Flyers have surrendered the second most expected goals per 60 minutes in the league.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN at ARI ($4,800) - In the noted soft matchup against the Coyotes, Spurgeon checks out as a solid mid-salary target. He’s found the scoresheet in two of the past three games while collecting 10 shots, so the power-play quarterback is also in solid form to be included in a Wild stack.

