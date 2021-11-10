NBA Betting Trends and Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 10

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Celtics are a stay-away for many after their frustrating start to the season. But I really think this team found something in the second half of their loss on Saturday night. The C’s battled back down big in Dallas, and really should’ve had a chance to tie or win the game had Marcus Smart not made a couple of mental errors down the stretch.

Jaylen Brown got hurt on Thursday in Miami, and is set to miss a week or two. Saturday was the first game he was out, and while Boston was down 17 at halftime, it played its best half of the season in the second half. The Celts had late leads and chances to win the game, but they were at their best because they were playing through Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics have chemistry issues, and while I think Brown brings a lot of positives, he and Tatum sharing the floor hasn’t been a plus. Tatum had been in a shooting slump to begin the season, and broke out of it in the game he had the most offensive responsibility. This is the role Tatum wants — the offense flowing through him, and him alone. No taking turns with Brown.

JT finished the contest with 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting, pulling down 11 rebounds to go with two assists. While the assists might not jump out, his passing did if you watch the game. The C’s struggled in the first half getting used to new rotations without Brown, but found their stride in the second. Tatum did a beautiful job of knowing when to be aggressive to score, versus when to pass out of incoming double teams — which resulted in a lot of hockey assists.

The Raptors have been an overachieving team this season, but I like the spot at home with the short number on the Celtics. The Raps have slowed down a bit, losing two in a row, and struggling in Pascal Siakam’s return. This young team may take some time to find success again with such a big part of the rotation returning. Also, let’s not forget Toronto blew out Boston in the Celtics’ home opener. They’ll be looking for some revenge here.

Other Considerations

Notable Trends

The Nets are 2-9 to the O/U.

The Cavaliers are 8-3 ATS and 9-2 ATS in the 1Q and 1H.

The Rockets and Pistons are a combined 6-13 to the O/U.

The Celtics are 2-8 1Q ATS.

After a 3-0 SU/ATS start, the Hornets have gone 2-7 SU/ATS — 0-5 SU/ATS in their last five.

The Hornets are 2-8-2 1H ATS.

The Grizzlies are 4-1 SU/ATS at home and 7-3 ATS this season.

The Mavericks are 0-3-1 to the O/U on the road, while the Bulls are 2-4 to the O/U at home.

The Thunder are on a 5-1 ATS run.

The Pelicans have lost seven in a row, 2-5 ATS.

The Thunder and Pelicans are a combined 5-15 to the O/U.

The Kings are 4-1 ATS on the road.

The Pacers are 5-1 ATS in their last six.

The Nuggets are 2-8 to the O/U (Nikola Jokic suspended Wednesday).

The Trail Blazers are 0-5 SU/ATS on the road.

The Suns are on a 4-0 ATS run.

The Trail Blazers are 1-10 to the 1Q O/U.

The Heat are 6-2 ATS in their last eight.

The Lakers are 3-8 ATS.

The Timberwolves are 0-5 SU/ATS in their last five.

The Warriors and Timberwolves are a combined 5-14 to the O/U.

Potential Plays

