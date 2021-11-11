Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Clippers vs. Heat Showdown on November 11

There won’t be a lot of action to speak of Thursday with just three games on the NBA schedule. One of them will be a matchup between two playoff hopefuls when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Miami Heat. This game will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

NBA Showdown $120K Fadeaway [$30K to 1st] (MIA vs LAC)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

Paul George ($18,600 Captain’s Pick): George might be the safest option for the Captain’s pick. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, he’s the unquestioned leader of the Clippers’ scoring attack. That’s helped him average 26.7 points and 3.2 three-pointers per game. What makes him ideal for this position, though, is that he’s been able to pair that with averages of 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals.

Bam Adebayo ($14,100 Captain’s Pick): The big news surrounding the Heat was Jimmy Butler spraining his ankle against the Lakers on Wednesday. He was unable to return to the game, which means he’ll probably sit this matchup out because of the quick turnaround. Adebayo dominated in his absence, scoring 58.0 DKFP. Add in the Clippers’ underwhelming size up front and Adebayo could be in line for another juicy stat line.

UTIL Plays

Tyler Herro ($8,000): Herro has been one of the scoring leaders for the Heat, using his 27.5 percent usage rate to help him average 20.9 points and 3.0 three-pointers per game. With Butler leaving early Wednesday, Herro scored 27 points on 22 shot attempts. Expect him to receive all of the shot attempts that he can handle in this game, as well.

Nicolas Batum ($7,000): A knee injury will force Marcus Morris to miss his ninth straight game. Batum started each of the previous eight games that Morris has missed, averaging 29 minutes per contest. He’s used his expanded role to score at least 33.5 DKFP in four of the last five games. One of the main reasons for his success has been him averaging 3.1 three-pointers per game during that stretch.

Duncan Robinson ($4,200): Butler is averaging 23.6 points per game, so the Heat are going to need multiple players to step up if he is indeed out. Robinson generally doesn’t do much in terms of rebounds, assists and defensive stats, but he can score in bunches when he gets hot from behind the arc. He’s only shooting 32.7 percent on three-pointers this season, but he shot 40.8 percent last season, so he should improve in that area as the season moves along. If he gets hot here, he could provide significant value.

Fades

Ivica Zubac ($6,800): The good news for Zubac is that he should see steady playing time in this game with the Clippers needing his size to battle with Adebayo. The problem is, Adebayo is one of the best defensive big men in the league, so Zubac has a tough matchup. Given that his salary doesn’t come at much of a discount, it might be best to keep him out of your lineups.

The Outcome

The Clippers are on a five-game winning streak, three of which have come at home. Three of their wins came by at least 11 points, as well. Given the expected absence of Butler and the Heat playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Clippers are in a prime spot to extend their winning streak.

Final Score: Clippers 106, Heat 99

