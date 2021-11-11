NFL Week 10 TNF Best Bets: Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 10 gets underway on Thursday with the Ravens and Dolphins squaring off on TNF. Let’s dig into some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook!

These TNF and MNF articles will always list out some of my favorite plays to consider. For my full card, including any bets I lock in from primetime games, make sure to check out my NFL Best Bets article. For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow.

I’m very tempted to just lay the points with Baltimore here, and if we were looking at -7 I think I’d be there. As a teaser or ML parlay leg, I think the Ravens are very strong. This is a matchup Baltimore should dominate on the ground, and Miami’s offense doesn’t have much to try and keep up. The issue is, where is the other teaser leg?

If you follow my content, you no I like taking other 6.5 to 7.5-point favorites down to essentially win the game. We don’t really have that this week with so many teams sitting as favorites of nine or more points, which isn’t tease-able. We have to get through the key numbers down to 2.5. So for favorites, the Cowboys and Steelers down to -2 are realistic options. Or playing a dog up to over +8 — which would be the likes of the Browns, Vikings, Saints or Raiders.

While I hate to rely on three outcomes, a moneyline parlay could also be the way to go. Underdogs dominated Week 9, but you have to think some favorites will come though this week — especially to win outright against bad teams. A BAL/TB/ARI ML parlay (-106) is on my radar.

The only red flag here for me is if Baltimore does run away with this one, it’ll try to protect Jackson on the short week and keep him out of harm’s way. That said, Lamar getting out of the pocket has been a massive piece of the puzzle for this offense — he’s handled double-digit carries in three of his last four, averaging 13.75 carries in that span, which includes 21 carries on Sunday. It’s a homecoming for Jackson here, who grew up near the stadium. He’ll be looking to put on a show in primetime in front of family and friends.

Running the ball is the identity of this team, and even with the RB position dinged up, the Ravens have been doing so with names of the past. Freeman’s become a real part of this offense over the last three weeks. Take out the blowout loss in Week 7 where the running game was abandoned, Freeman had a 9-53-1 line in Week 6, and then a 13-79-0 line out of the bye on Sunday. A favorite of over a touchdown against a slightly below average run defense, this number feels obtainable.

Hollywood began the season cashing this prop on a weekly basis, with a long reception of at least 29 yards in each of his first five games. The Week 6 blowout win took away from the passing game, and then Brown cashed in Week 7, and fell slightly short on Sunday. I think the recent games going 1-for-3 on the over here are more of a fluke. We should see Hollywood back on track as he was to start the season. The opportunities have been there. An early blowout win is the only game script that gets us off track.

