NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 11

We’ve arrived at another NBA Thursday, and we have a super short slate of games to work with. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

It seems likely the Sixers will welcome back Tobias Harris after his lengthy stay on the shelf under the league’s health and safety protocols, and that only stands to strengthen the league’s top offense, judging by efficiency rating.

Philadelphia’s offense was over four points better per 100 possessions with Harris on the court last season, and while the numbers are pretty level this season, the sample size is small. It also speaks to how deep this Sixers team is and how well the bench has played.

The Raptors may appear on the surface to be a strong defense, but they’ve slipped lately and rank 20th in efficiency over the last five games. I also feel Andre Drummond could have an impact seeing as the Raptors are dead last in rebounding rate over that same span.

The Clippers are one of the most overlooked teams in the NBA at the moment. They own the third-best defensive rating in the league so far and have won five straight games, using their defense and a 40.3% clip from three to power them to some huge wins.

The shooting has been the story, seeing as this team only eclipsed 33% once in the first six games of the season. Paul George has been exceptional over the last six with a three-point percentage over 40% and he’s also dropped 30 on three different occasions already despite getting all of the defensive attention.

Miami may be without Jimmy Butler, but it would have been a bad situation anyway. The Heat thrive inside and the Clippers have one of the league’s best field goal percentages against in the paint and the restricted area.

Along those same lines, I think the Heat will be forced to shoot the three a lot more in this game. That’ll be especially true if Butler is absent. Duncan Robinson has yet to really get going from three, shooting just over 32%, and this could be an opportunity for him to let rip from deep over and over.

While the Clippers have defended well, they still have lacked a strong three-point defense on a consistent basis. On the other hand, we already touched on how well they’ve shot the three. If both teams are chucking from deep all night, as they should be here, I think we could see this low total go over.

