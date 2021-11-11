NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 12

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Friday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.
Key News to Monitor for November 12
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|Team
|Opponent
|Name (Status)
|Injury Notes
|New York Knicks
|Charlotte Hornets
|N. Noel (Q)
|M. Robinson will see a bump in playing time if Noel is unable to play.
|Charlotte Hornets
|New York Knicks
|TBD
|TBD
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Boston Celtics
|G. Antetokounmpo (P), B. Lopez (O), K. Middleton (O)
|J. Holiday will continue to see an expanded role with Middleton sidelined.
|Boston Celtics
|Milwaukee Bucks
|J. Brown (O)
|D. Schroder will continue to start in Brown's absence.
|Detroit Pistons
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|K. Olynyk (O)
|I. Stewart could see a bump in minutes with Olynyk sidelined.
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Detroit Pistons
|L. Markkanen (O), K. Love (O)
|E. Mobley to continue seeing an expanded role with Markkanen & Love out.
|Brooklyn Nets
|New Orleans Pelicans
|N. Claxton (O)
|B. Griffin will continue to see a bump in playing time with Claxton out.
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Brooklyn Nets
|B. Ingram (Q), S. Adams (Q), N. Marshall (Q)
|J. Hart to see an expanded role if Ingram is unable to suit up.
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Houston Rockets
|TBD
|TBD
|Houston Rockets
|Portland Trail Blazers
|K. Porter Jr. (P)
|KPJ is expected to suit up.
|Sacramento Kings
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|T. Haliburton (Q)
|D. Mitchell will see an expanded role if Haliburton is out.
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Sacramento Kings
|TBD
|TBD
|Phoenix Suns
|Memphis Grizzlies
|D. Ayton (D), L. Shamet (Q)
|J. McGee will see an expanded role if Ayton is unable to play.
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Phoenix Suns
|D. Brooks (O)
|D. Melton to see a bump in playing time with Brooks out.
|Dallas Mavericks
|San Antonio Spurs
|M. Kleber (O)
|D. Powell to continue seeing more minutes with Kleber out.
|San Antonio Spurs
|Dallas Mavericks
|K. Bates-Diop (Q)
|D. McDermott will see an expanded role if Bates-Diop is unable to suit up.
|Atlanta Hawks
|Denver Nuggets
|TBD
|TBD
|Denver Nuggets
|Atlanta Hawks
|M. Porter Jr. (O)
|P. Dozier & A. Gordon to continue seeing expanded roles in MPJ's absence.
|Chicago Bulls
|Golden State Warriors
|N. Vucevic (O)
|T. Bradley will see a significant bump in minutes with Vucevic out.
|Golden State Warriors
|Chicago Bulls
|D. Green (Q), D. Lee (Q)
|J. Toscano-Anderson will see an expanded role if Green is unable to play.
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Los Angeles Lakers
|TBD
|TBD
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|TBD
|TBD
DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds
Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 12)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Alexander-Walker did his best impression of his cousin Shai on Wednesday, racking up a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds en route to a huge 61.0 DKFP performance. NAW has seen a spike in usage rate lately, averaging 25.7% over his last four contests. After a streak of cold games, Alexander-Walker finally turned that usage into significant production and he should continue to do so against the Nets. There’s plenty of upside for the Virginia Tech product at $6,000.
