NFL Best Bets: Week 10 Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL is seemingly getting less and less predictable by the week, and we’re seeing it in the results. With really tough betting cards, along with the arrival of basketball season. I’ll be treading lightly on the NFL cards until further notice. I’ve only locked in one NFL play so far, but am writing up everything I’m considering. Per usual, anything I lock in will be posted to Twitter.

Let’s dive into some plays on DraftKings Sportsbook!

While I will have other sports betting related content throughout the week, including best bets articles for both MNF and TNF each week (along with CFB best bets), this article will be where all my best bet wagers, along with unit size live on a weekly basis.

For updates, always follow along on Twitter — @julianedlow. I’ll usually come back with some additional plays as the week goes on in this article, including some player props over the weekend.

So this is the play that I personally locked in earlier in the week, but played it at -110 when the Browns’ COVID news first hit. This is a massive game in the AFC, with both teams sitting at 5-4, and finally finding a bit of momentum. The Pats have won three in a row, and while two have been against poor teams, they’ve still all come in impressive fashion. It seems like the defense is finding itself, which was an issue earlier in the year. The offense, which looked incapable at times earlier in the season, has started moving the ball a bit better. Bill Belichick still doesn’t allow Mac Jones to do much, but the playbook has opened a bit. The Browns have holes on defense, and the Patriots should be able to use some of their momentum to take advantage at home. I get that the RB position isn’t off much importance, but having Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both of the field does take away explosiveness. Baker Mayfield looked sharp against the Bengals last week, but he’s been very inconsistent this season. This will be a much tougher test.

It might be time to just admit the Titans are the best team in the AFC ... at least for now. Everyone that we think is good seems to be falling to bottom feeders in the NFL right now, yet the Titans have won four consecutive games outright as underdogs. They’re not sneaking up on anybody this week, but I think the Saints might be a little too “sharp” of a side for me right now. I understand they had the big win against Tampa in the game Jameis Winston tore his ACL, but that might be overvaluing them. As good as the New Orleans defense is, it still lost Trevor Semien’s first start to an inferior team. Now it has to go on the road to face arguably the hottest team in the NFL. Derrick Henry is a very valuable RB, but still just an RB. There’s a bit of value here on the Titans at under a field goal.

The Rams really let me down last week, as the last leg of a few teasers against the aforementioned Titans. This is a bounce-back spot against a bad team. I don’t care about the Odell Beckham Jr. or Von Miller moves. Either of those players would just be gravy if they can produce for the Rams. This is about the talent already in place. This offense should be ready to go off after how it was limited by Tennessee at home. Matthew Stafford made some massive mistakes, so I expect him to sharpen up. The 49ers just haven’t showed the improvements we were expecting from last season. The defense can be exposed, particularly by an offense like the Rams. The offense hasn’t been anything special, and will face an elite defense. Home field isn’t worth much these days in the NFL, but the Niners have one of the least valuable in the league.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.