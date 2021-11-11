NFL Week 10 DraftKings Sportsbook Pool Predictions

If you’re looking to combine sports betting and DFS, DraftKings Sportsbook Pools is for you. It combines your knowledge of sports betting with the upside of a DFS-style prize pool.

There is a free $5K Sportsbook Pool for NFL Week 10. You have to pick each of the games on Sunday against the spread. The higher you finish on the leaderboard, the more money you earn.

Here’s how I see Sunday going down.

The Pick: Raiders +2.5

I actually like the Raiders to win this one straight up, even though they’re coming off a loss vs. the Giants. They’re 4-4 against the spread this season, but more importantly, they’re 3-1 as underdogs. While the Chiefs are 5-4 and have been the favorite each game this season, they’re only 2-7 against the spread.

Of course, the same Giants team that just knocked off the Raiders 23-16 lost to Kansas City 20-17 the week prior. As quiet as the Kansas City offense was in the Monday Night Football matchup, that was actually the Chiefs’ strongest showing of their last three games. The Raiders may have struggled last time out, but they scored 33 and 34 points in the two contests prior. And now they’re back in Vegas, where the Raiders are 3-1 this season.

The Pick: Browns +2.5

For all the Odell Beckham Jr. chaos that’s gone on in Cleveland recently, the Browns are still in the thick of things in the AFC North. They’ve won the games they’re supposed to and not lost by more than five points yet this season. Scoring 41 like in Week 9 might be asking a bit much, but expecting them to cover isn’t. The Browns may only be 5-4 against the spread this season, but they’ve covered in five of their last six road games.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are 1-4 in their last five home games — the one win came against the miserable Jets. But, New England did make a statement in Week 8 vs. the Chargers. So much so that some are thinking the Pats are a playoff team. Kareem Hunt may be out, and Nick Chubb’s status is up in the air, but D’Ernest Johnson has shown he can make some noise, too. New England’s defense has some work ahead.

The Pick: Seahawks +4.5

This spread has dipped down to an even -3, but this is another game where I like the underdog straight up. Aaron Rodgers’ status is still up in the air, but I like Russell Wilson more in his respective return game. Although the latter has been out longer, he’s visibly been itching to get back on the field. So even if Rodgers does play, I’d rather cast my lot with Wilson.

Seattle’s numbers without Wilson don’t mean a whole lot coming into this one. As much as they finally got a win without him, the Seahawks offense hasn’t exactly been representative of what it can be with Wilson under center. Of course, the same can be said about Green Bay’s last game. Still, the Packers covered vs. the Chiefs, like they have in each of their last eight games. That trend has to come to an end at some point — the Seahawks being the ones to do so in Wilson’s return would only be fitting.

The Pick: Buccaneers -7.5

The spread has bumped up to 9.5, so I’ll happily put my faith in Tom Brady and company. Especially since Washington has only covered once this season. Not that Tampa Bay has been a machine against the spread (3-5), but we’re getting a little extra cushion for the favorite here.

I also love Brady coming off a frustrating loss. Losing to a third-string quarterback won’t sit well with him, and he’s been known to take out his anger on opposing defenses. With that being the case, I wouldn’t be stunned if Tampa surpasses its season average of 32.5 points per game, making it impossible for Washington (19.5 point per game) to keep up.

The Pick: Cardinals -9.5

Everyone can get excited about Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers, but nothing has changed. He’s not the quarterback he used to be, and this isn’t the same Panthers team he led to an NFC title.

And while Carolina has covered in each of its last five games vs. Arizona, that trend has to end at some point. We now know the Cardinals can make due without Kyler Murray against lesser teams, and that’s just what this Panthers team is. Even if Murray plays, expect James Conner to be the one to shine in this one.

Remaining Games

Pick: Colts -10.5

Pick: Titans -2.5

The Pick: Lions +9.5

The Pick: Cowboys -9.5

The Pick: Bills -12.5

The Pick: Chargers -2.5

The Pick: Broncos -1.5

