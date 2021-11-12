NBA Betting Trends and Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for November 12

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff. Here’s what jumps out to me on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best Bets

Just when I thought I was out on the Celtics, they pull you right back in. I wrote them up as a 2-unit play in Wednesday’s article, laying just two points at home and they came through in convincing fashion. Tougher task this time around in the Bucks, but I love the spot again. The analysis isn’t any different in this game. I love Jaylen Brown, but his absence in the short-term is a positive for Boston. It allows the C’s to run the offense completely through Jayson Tatum, which keeps him fully engaged for his 40 minutes — which has been a very good thing. Tatum didn’t even shoot well on Wednesday, but finished with a very well-rounded 22-12-7 line. Playing off of him is working right now for the Celtics, and helping the rest of the cast also be at their best. The Bucks remain without two starters, and are having a really tough time getting going this season. This should be a very tough road test for them. And call me crazy, but Al Horford is as solid on Giannis Antetokounmpo as nearly any defender in the NBA.

Just going to continue to fade the Hawks here. Expectations were high after their Eastern Conference Finals run, and they looked the part in an opening night blowout win. Since then, they’ve been extremely overvalued. Atlanta is just 4-8 on the season, and an abysmal 1-7 on the road, including 0-8 ATS. Denver is 5-1 at home and just won with Nikola Jokic out of the lineup. He’ll be back on Friday.

Other Considerations (based on injuries)

This Cavs continue to be covering machines, even without Collin Sexton. Cleveland is 7-5 SU and 9-3 ATS, but did get the cover on Wednesday to go 10-2 ATS depending on the number you got. I don’t know if I’m ready to lay the points with them, but the Pistons have just two wins on the season. Detroit will also be without Kelly Olynyk in this one, who’s played a solid role for them. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen should be dominant.

The Bulls have been terrific so far this season, starting 8-3 SU/ATS. But things are about to get real — this is the first game of a five-game west coast trip, and Nikola Vucevic is out with COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Warriors are blazing out of the gates at 10-1, going 7-3-1 ATS. Golden State is on a six-game winning streak, winning by no fewer than 13 along the way. Draymond Green is questionable for this game. If he plays, I’ll fire on the Dubs.

This number is begging us to fire on the Lakers. It also may be telling us Anthony Davis could be ruled out. Anthony Edwards put on a show agains the Warriors on Wednesday, but the Wolves are still on an 0-6 SU/ATS skid. The Lakers have gotten it together with a couple of recent narrow home wins. If Davis plays, I think I’ll bite on the Lakers at this short of a number.

