Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 13

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Saturday night delivers a six-game slate, and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st, 2x Crowns]

Point Guard

Stud

Morant is on a serious roll right now. He just torched the Suns for 53 DKFP on Friday night, marking his third straight showing over 50 DKFP. Morant’s usage has been elite at 31.8% this season, and on tap for Saturday is a date with the defensively inept Pelicans.

In terms of efficiency, no defense has been worse than New Orleans this season and the Grizzlies haven’t been much better, ranking fourth to last. This should be a very high-scoring affair, and Morant brings one of the highest ceilings on the slate in this expected shootout.

Other Options: Malcolm Brogdon ($8,600)

Value

Schroder was spectacular Friday night, finishing with a season-high 53 DKFP in the OT win over the Bucks. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) sidelined, Schroder drew the start and his usage hit a new season-best 36.7%. Brown is expected to remain out again Saturday, making Schroder a tough value play to ignore at this price.

The combo guard is contributing 37.3 DKFP per game with Brown out of the lineup, and while we can’t expect another outburst like Friday night, Schroder should return over five-times value against the Cavs.

Other Options: T.J. McConnell ($5,600, if Caris LeVert is out), Patrick Beverley ($4,200)

Refer a friend and get $20 DK Dollars! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

Shooting Guard

Stud

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics, $6,900

Garland stepped up last night with Collin Sexton (knee) out, exposing the Pistons for 39 DKFP across 34.5 minutes of work. Since the start of last season, Garland has posted a 25.7% usage rate and scored 1.03 DKFP per minute with Sexton off the floor.

Sexton will remain inactive Saturday, putting Garland in line for right around 35 minutes against a Celtics team that ranks fifth in pace. The 21-year-old had a 41 DKFP outing vs. Boston last season and has similar upside Saturday.

Other Options: D’Angelo Russell ($7,000)

Value

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, $5,200

Smart has been great in these past two games without Brown, providing 38.4 DKFP per game. The elite defender has racked up three steals in each of his last two contests and has found a solid rhythm with his shot, knocking down 48% of his attempts.

Smart opened the season with a salary of $6,400, and the 27-year-old is a steal at this discounted price.

Other Options: Cade Cunningham ($5,600), Eric Bledsoe ($4,900)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st, 2x Crowns]

Small Forward

Stud

George has tremendous upside tonight against the Wolves. Minnesota ranks 19th in defensive efficiency, eighth in pace and they are playing their second game in two nights. This matchup’s total is up to 222 points on DraftKings Sportsbook, and George has posted one of the highest usage rates in the league this season at 34.7%.

The All-Star has exceeded 50 DKFP in five of 11 games and has a strong chance to do so again Saturday night.

Other Options: Anthony Edwards ($8,400)

Value

Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies @ New Orleans Pelicans, $4,300

Anderson is a nice punt to consider against the Pelicans and their league-worst defense. The forward is averaging 21.9 DKFP this season, including at least 22 DKFP in six of his past eight.

Anderson disappointed with only 11.5 DKFP in the blowout loss to the Suns on Friday night, but hopefully, this results in low ownership because he is rating as one of the best forward values on the slate.

Other Options: Luke Kennard ($4,200), Josh Richardson ($3,300)

Power Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, $10,400

When Brown has been off the court this season, Tatum has led the Celtics with a 33.8% usage rate, which is a 2.1 percentage point upgrade from his usual usage.

Tatum has topped 50 DKFP in two of the three tilts Brown has missed this season, and this Cavs defense that is on the second leg of a back-to-back should have no answer for the 23-year-old superstar.

Other Options: Tobias Harris ($8,900)

Value

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, $5,400

Batum has been very reliable, scoring 32 DKFP per game in his past six games. This season, the veteran is logging 28.5 minutes per night, shooting the ball at a great 53% clip, including 47% from downtown, and he is also chipping in with over two defensive stats a game.

Batum has a ceiling over 30 DKFP in this plus spot against the Wolves, and shouldn’t be too popular.

Other Options: Josh Hart ($5,500, if Brandon Ingram is out), Franz Wagner ($4,800)

Center

Stud

Forget that Drummond disappointed with only 31.5 DKFP against the Raptors on Thursday, and go right back to the center tonight against the Pacers. Joel Embiid (health protocols) will remain out, and prior to the dud on Thursday, Drummond had produced 53.7 DKFP per game in his first three starts for Embiid. Drummond has logged at least 30 minutes in every game Embiid has sat out and is generating a strong 1.4 DKFP per minute this season.

In his last 10 contests in which he has cracked the 30-minute mark, Drummond is producing 53.8 DKFP per game.

Other Options: Jonas Valanciunas ($9,300, boost if Ingram is out), Jarrett Allen ($8,000)

Value

Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, $5,000

Zubac was spectacular on Thursday against an elite Heat defense, recording a double-double worth 38.75 DKFP. The center has now supplied at least 33 DKFP in three of his past four starts, and Saturday night presents a matchup Zubac has thrived in. In two meetings with Minnesota this season, Zubac is averaging 30.3 DKFP in 32.5 minutes per game.

Going against Karl-Anthony Towns, Zubac’s size is needed in this matchup and with right around 30 minutes tonight, the 24-year-old should easily surpass five-times value.

Other Options: Robert Williams ($5,700), Isaiah Stewart ($4,400), Naz Reid ($3,200)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st, 2x Crowns]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Hunta512) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.