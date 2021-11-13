NFL Picks & Predictions: Football Player Prop Bets to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 10

It’s Week 10 in the NFL, and I’m back again to survey each game for value player props. I’m going to be looking for favorable matchups once again and backing a couple of quarterbacks. Here are my favorite prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

You know the drill by now. The Seahawks could be the worst secondary in football, ranking second-to-last with 40.4 passes against them per game and 29th in passing yards allowed per game at 273.9.

I think you’re getting a discount here given Rodgers’ week off due to COVID-19, and I’m willing to bet he’s throwing the ball all day long against this group of weak cover men. The Seahawks also rank 10th in DVOA against the run, which should dissuade Matt LaFleur from calling Aaron Jones’ name very often.

The Rams won’t have Robert Woods for this game and will need someone to go to around the red zone. Cooper Kupp is the NFL’s leader in targets inside the 20, and Woods ranks second.

Down in 10th place among all pass-catchers, you’ll find Higbee, who is normally on the field in scoring situations and is a natural fit to get the ball a bit more with the defense turning their attention to Kupp. Sean McVay likes to mix it up in goal-to-go situations, and I’d anticipate him preferring Higbee, as opposed to going to some smaller, shiftier options like Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr.

Allen has hit this number in four of his past five games and has actually only failed to eclipse 33.5 yards twice this season. While it’s never a certainty that Allen is going to run the ball a ton, especially with a nice matchup here against a weak Jets secondary, I see it happening.

The Jets’ pass rush has been underrated this year and should flush Allen outside the pocket, where he’ll have the ability to run. It’s also worth noting that Allen has gone for 51.4 yards per game on the ground in his five career meetings with the Jets. He’s only averaged more rushing yards against one other NFL team.

