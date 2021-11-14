Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 14

We have a five-game NBA slate today. On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are no games with a total of at least 230 and one game has a total of at least 220 (PHO/HOU). The POR/DEN game has the lowest total on the slate at 211.5. The Nets and Suns are the biggest favorites at nine points over the Thunder and Rockets, respectively. There are zero games with a spread at three points or lower. Things are going to change throughout the day, so make sure to keep abreast of the news by following @dklive on Twitter.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Point Guard

Stud

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets @ Oklahoma City Thunder ($10,800) – Harden and Steph Curry ($11,400) have similar projections and both have good matchups and game environments. I’d be good with either, but I’ll take the $600 discount with Harden. After a slow start to the season, he’s gone for 53.25 and 68.75 DKFP in the past two games. He’s a threat to triple-double on any given day and now faces a Thunder team that is eighth in offensive pace, 16th in defensive efficiency and boosts the FPPM to point guards by 1.97%.

Other Options – Steph Curry ($11,400)

Value

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns @ Houston Rockets ($3,500) - Payne doesn’t start as there is some guy named Chris Paul ($8,700) ahead of him on the depth chart. As a result, Payne will only play around 20 minutes per game. That said, when he’s on the court, he garners a high usage rate and can drop 20 points on any given day. In the last four games, the usage rate has been 27.6%, 36.6%, 24.7% and 30%. He’s gone for 7.75, 35.5, 13.75 and 20 DKFP. The Rockets are second in offensive pace while the Suns are fifth, so it should be an up-and-down affair. Houston is also 21st in defensive efficiency and boosts the FPPM to point guards by 5.48%. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Suns favored by nine points on the road so there is the possibility of a few more minutes for Payne.

Other Options – Nah’Shon Hyland ($3,400)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Clippers ($8,200) – Both teams are middle of the pack when it comes to offensive pace but both are top 10 in defensive efficiency, so the game environment may not be the juiciest. That said, LaVine garners a 30% usage rate and the Clippers boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 6.11%. The ceiling is somewhat limited as he’s gone for 50 DKFP only twice this season (the first two games) but he’s scored at least 40 DKFP in six games with only one game below 30.

Other Options – Jordan Poole ($6,000), Josh Giddey ($6,400)

Value

Nah’Shon Hyland, Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($3,400) – Over the last two games, Hyland has played 22 and 21 minutes and garnered a usage rate of 23% in each game. He’s scored double-digits and dished out four assists in each contest. That’s translated to 22.25 and 30 DKFP. It looks like he’s settled into a role and despite the slow start to the season, Hyland has produced at least 10 DKFP in every game but one. He is just too cheap for his role and usage.

Other Options – Cameron Payne ($3,500)

Small Forward

Stud

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets @ Oklahoma City Thunder ($10,700) – Durant has the highest projection at the position by a wide margin. He’s scored at least 20 points in every game but one and has six with at least 30. His high DKFP mark is 73.75 but he normally resides in the 40 to 50 range. The Thunder play at the eighth-fastest pace and boost the FPPM to power forwards by a league-leading 15.9%. There is the risk of a blowout since the Nets are favored by nine points, but Durant should still see at least 27 minutes of run.

Other Options – Paul George ($10,500)

Value

Jeff Green, Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($3,700) – With Michael Porter Jr. out, Green has started the past three games. He’s averaged 30.8 minutes, 13.7 points and two rebounds. He’s gone for 15.5, 17.5 and 27 DKFP. It’s not exciting and the usage rate has been above 20% only once, but he should be on the court plenty and the matchup is fantastic as Portland boosts the FPPM to small forwards by a league-leading 16.88% to small forwards.

Power Forward

Stud

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors ($7,800) – Durant is the top dog at the position but I already wrote him up in the small forward section. Bridges thrives in uptempo affairs and this should be one of the best game environments today. Charlotte is second in offensive pace while the Warriors are sixth. These teams met earlier in the month with the Warriors eviscerating the Hornets at home, 114-92. Bridges went for 56.75 DKFP in that one. On the season, Bridges has scored at least 30 DKFP in all but one game with eight above 40.

Other Options – Draymond Green ($6,200), Gordon Hayward ($7,200)

Value

Larry Nance Jr., Portland Trail Blazers @ Denver Nuggets ($3,200) – After only playing 20 minutes in two of the first 11 games, Nance has received 27 and 20 minutes in the past two. He’s contributed 22.75 and 18.5 DKFP. Nance won’t score many points (only one double-digit game this season) but he grabs rebounds and racks up steals. He’s only $200 above the minimum and if he continues to produce around 20 DKFP, that makes for a fantastic value.

Other Options – Jeff Green ($3,700), Daniel Theis ($4,100)

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($11,600) – Jokic is the highest-priced player on the slate and really the only option at center if paying up. He’s triple-doubled in each of the past two games and has gone for 66.75 and 70.25 DKFP. His low on the season is 41.5 and he’s produced at least 50 in seven games with five above 60 and two seventy-burgers. He has the highest floor/ceiling combo on the slate. As long as he doesn’t WWE anyone, a voluminous amount of fantasy goodies should be produced from Jokic.

Other Options – Draymond Green ($6,200)

Value

LaMarcus Aldridge, Brooklyn Nets @ Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,300) – Aldridge has scored double-digit DKFP in every game but one this season. Over the past three games, he’s played at least 22 minutes in all three and produced 19.5, 34.5 and 33.75 DKFP. He grabs rebounds, can score 20 on any given day and he has 14 blocks on the season. The floor is high considering the price and he can access a ceiling. The Thunder boost the FPPM to centers by 11.68%.

Other Options – Frank Kaminsky ($5,200), Larry Nance Jr. ($3,200), Daniel Theis ($4,100)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.