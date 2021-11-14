NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for November 15

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Monday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.

This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.

I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.

Download the DK Live app to stay up-to-the-minute with all the latest news leading up to tipoff.

Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.

Key News to Monitor for November 15 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Sacramento Kings Detroit Pistons TBD TBD Detroit Pistons Sacramento Kings TBD TBD New Orleans Pelicans Washington Wizards TBD TBD Washington Wizards New Orleans Pelicans B. Beal (O), D. Bertans (O) S. Dinwiddie will see an expanded role with Beal sidelined. Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers J. Brown (O), A. Horford (P), J. Richardson (P) D. Schroder to continue starting in Brown's absence. Cleveland Cavaliers Boston Celtics TBD TBD Indiana Pacers New York Knicks C. Duarte (Q) J. Holiday will see an expanded role if Duarte is unable to play. New York Knicks Indiana Pacers N. Noel (Q) M. Robinson to see a bump in playing time if Noel is out. Orlando Magic Atlanta Hawks J. Suggs (Q) G. Harris will see more minutes if Suggs is unable to play. Atlanta Hawks Orlando Magic TBD TBD Denver Nuggets Dallas Mavericks TBD TBD Dallas Mavericks Denver Nuggets M. Kleber (O) D. Powell to continue seeing an expanded role in Kleber's absence. Miami Heat Oklahoma City Thunder J. Butler (Q), B. Adebayo (P), M. Morris (O) D. Robinson & T. Herro to see expanded roles if Butler is out. Oklahoma City Thunder Miami Heat TBD TBD Phoenix Suns Minnesota Timberwolves TBD TBD Minnesota Timberwolves Phoenix Suns TBD TBD Houston Rockets Memphis Grizzlies TBD TBD Memphis Grizzlies Houston Rockets TBD TBD Toronto Raptors Portland Trail Blazers F. VanVleet (Q), P. Achiuwa (Q), C. Boucher (Q) D. Banton to see a significantly expanded role if VanVleet is out. Portland Trail Blazers Toronto Raptors TBD TBD Chicago Bulls Los Angeles Lakers TBD TBD Los Angeles Lakers Chicago Bulls TBD TBD

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds

TBD

Pratt’s Play of the Day (November 15)

Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie flew under the radar in free agency, ultimately signing with Washington as what many considered to be a consolation prize after trading Russell Westbrook. Now, he has cemented his role as a core player for the Wizards, who have somehow emerged as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference. The UC Boulder product racked up an impressive 49.25 DKFP vs. Orlando on Saturday, and he should see a high usage rate with Bradley Beal (personal) out Monday. Dinwiddie has plenty of upside at $7,200.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $4K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.