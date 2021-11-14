Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 15

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

For Monday night, we get a massive 11-game slate and DraftKings continues to offer a plethora of huge tournaments. Below are some of my favorite studs and values at each position.

Point Guard

Stud

Morant has been very reliable, with four straight efforts over 50 DKFP. This season, the point guard’s usage has been at an elite 32.4%, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than a year ago. Morant is supplying 1.32 DKFP per minute and tonight presents a terrific matchup against the Rockets, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back and rank fourth in pace.

On the DraftKings Sportsbook, this contest’s total is one of the highest on the board at 220.5 points, and Morant should deliver a minimum of 50 DKFP in this high scoring affair.

Other Options: Malcolm Brogdon ($8,200), C.J. McCollum ($7,700, better if Damian Lillard is out), Spencer Dinwiddie ($7,200)

Value

With Bradley Beal (personal) out Saturday, Holiday drew the spot start and finished with 25 DKFP in a season-high 35 minutes against the Magic. Beal will remain away from the team Monday, keeping Holiday in a starter’s role for this dream matchup vs. the Pelicans, who rank dead last in defensive efficiency.

The 25-year-old is supplying 24 DKFP per game in the last 10 games where he has cracked 25 minutes, and is a great punt for all formats.

Other Options: Lonzo Ball ($6,500), Killian Hayes ($4,500), Goran Dragic ($4,100, if Fred VanVleet is out), Anfernee Simons ($3,500, if Lillard is out)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Since returning from an ankle injury four games ago, Russell has been a strong fantasy asset, scoring 40.2 DKFP a night. During this stretch, the 25-year-old has averaged a 25.1% usage rate, shot the ball at a 46% clip from downtown and has played at least 30 minutes in every contest.

Both the Wolves and Suns rank inside the top 8 in pace, and Russell has a ceiling over 40 DKFP in this up-tempo matchup.

Other Options: Zach LaVine ($8,100)

Value

Jaylen Brown (hamstring) has already been ruled out and as the interim starter for the All-Star, Schroder has contributed 37.6 DKFP in 36 regulation minutes per game across the last four. As a member of the starting five, the guard has garnered a strong 31.8% usage rate and shot 52% from the field.

Regardless of this being a tough matchup with the Cavs, who rank fifth in defensive efficiency, Schroder is without question one of the best values on the slate.

Other Options: Tyler Herro ($6,600, boost if Jimmy Butler is out), Gary Trent Jr. ($5,800, better if VanVleet is out), Marcus Smart ($5,400), Bones Hyland ($3,400)

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics @ Cleveland Cavaliers, $9,800

This is a terrific time to buy low on Tatum. Coming off a lackluster 26.5 DKFP showing against the Cavs on Saturday, the All-Star’s salary has been cut $600. Brown will miss his sixth game of the season Monday and Tatum should bounce back in this rematch with Cleveland. Since the start of last season, the Duke product has posted a 34.2% usage rate and scored 1.34 DKFP per minute with Brown off the floor.

Before the dud Saturday, Tatum was averaging 52.1 DKFP per game with Brown out of the lineup this season.

Other Options: Luka Doncic ($11,300)

Value

With De’Andre Hunter (wrist) out for the next eight weeks, Huerter is the Hawks’ new starting small forward. Yesterday in Hunter’s absence, Huerter posted 20 DKFP against the Bucks in a very encouraging 33.2 minutes of work. The 23-year-old has provided a solid 0.8 DKFP per minute with Hunter off the court since the start of last season, and is averaging 29 DKFP per game in the past 10 games that he has eclipsed the 30-minute mark.

Facing this Magic defense that ranks 24th in efficiency, Huerter should get the job done and outproduce this low salary with over 20 DKFP.

Other Options: Kyle Kuzma ($6,700), Norman Powell ($5,400, better if Lillard is out)

Power Forward

Stud

As always, Davis needs to be on your radar with LeBron James (abdomen) sidelined. Yesterday, Davis erupted for 69.75 DKFP against the Spurs with James inactive. Thanks to a 2.0 percentage point upgrade to his usage, Davis leads the Lakers with 1.4 DKFP per minute sans James this season.

Davis has eclipsed 60 DKFP in three of the six tilts James has sat out, and with Nikola Vucevic (health protocols) missing, the Bulls have no prayer of stopping the Brow on his home floor.

Other Options: Domantas Sabonis ($8,800), DeMar DeRozan ($8,300)

Value

Josh Hart, New Orleans Pelicans @ Washington Wizards, $5,300

Even with Brandon Ingram back Saturday, Hart still received 33 minutes, helping him record 27.75 DKFP against the Grizzlies. The versatile wing is generating 0.9 DKFP per minute this season and should have no issue exceeding five-times value playing up in pace against the Wizards.

Washington ranks 13th in pace compared to the Pelicans who are 24th, and in the last 10 he has logged at least 30 minutes, Hart is amassing 31 DKFP per game. Given the size of this slate and that most will overreact to Ingram being healthy, Hart should come with very low ownership.

Other Options: Frank Kaminsky ($5,600), Kyle Anderson ($4,400), Deni Avdija ($3,400)

Center

Stud

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics, $7,200

Mobley was outstanding in the come from behind win over the Celtics on Saturday, tallying 42.25 DKFP across 39.4 minutes. The rookie was one rebound shy of reaching the double-double bonus, and the huge playing time was a product of the Cavs being thin up front. With Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen both out due to health protocols for the last five, Mobley has seen 34.6 minutes per game. The large volume has translated to 37.6 DKFP per game for the 20-year-old, and Mobley will continue to obtain huge minutes Monday with both Love and Markkanen remaining out.

The Celtics ranks sixth in pace this season, and another showing of over 40 DKFP is certainly possible for Mobley.

Other Options: Nikola Jokic ($11,700)

Value

Stewart took full advantage of Kelly Olynyk (out, knee) being sidelined Saturday, posting 33 DKFP against the Raptors. When healthy, the two big men essentially split all the Pistons’ center minutes, but with Olynyk missing, Stewart got up to a season-high 32.3 minutes in the win over Toronto. The second-year center is generating 35.6 DKFP per game in the last 10 games where he has topped 30 minutes, and the Kings are a beautiful matchup for Stewart.

Not only does Sacramento rank 23rd in defensive efficiency, but they are yielding the sixth most rebounds and second most points in the paint. His floor isn’t safe enough for cash games, but for GPPs, Stewart is an appealing contrarian value.

Other Options: Myles Turner ($6,800), JaVale McGee ($4,200), Alize Johnson ($3,400)

