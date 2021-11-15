2021 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

Pat Mayo and Rob Pizzola go from beginner to advanced strategy on How to Bet on the NFL. They start by outlining and explaining the different types of wagers and what they mean, along with bankroll management then advance into line value, research, using tools, how to track bets, assessing value on a number along with common mistakes and errors most bettors make in sports betting. Plus, why you should take advantage of the bonus offers from sports betting sites.

2021 Week 11 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: LAR, DEN

2021 Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

A.J. Dillon D’Onta Foreman J.D. McKissic Rhamondre Stevenson Alexander Mattison Sony Michel Khalil Herbert Ty Johnson Brandon Bolden Devonta Freeman Latavius Murray Alex Collins Samaje Perine Eno Benjamin Adrian Peterson Boston Scott Carlos Hyde Jaret Patterson

2021 Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Rashod Bateman Van Jefferson Elijah Moore Tim Patrick Jamal Agnew Christian Kirk Van Jefferson Michael Gallup Donovan Peoples-Jones A.J. Green Bryan Edwards Darnell Mooney “Toons” Jamison Crowder Will Fuller Amon-Ra St. Brown Marquez Callaway Kalif Raymond Allen Lazard K.J. Osborn Rondale Moore Nico Collins

2021 Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Dan Arnold Pat Freiermuth Logan Thomas Hunter Henry Evan Engram Tyler Conklin C.J. Uzomah

2021 Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Tua Tagovailoa at NYJ Justin Fields vs BAL Cam Newton vs WAS Mac Jones vs ATL Baker/Keenum vs DET

2021 Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

CLE vs DET SF at JAX TEN vs HOU MIA at NYJ NYJ vs MIA CAR vs WAS

2021 Week 11 Waiver Wire: RB Snap Share Leaders

D’Andre Swift 93% D’Ernest Johnson 90% Najee Harris 88%

